Horoscopes for Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Aries Today's Full Moon is telling you to sort out any current communication difficulties during the next couple of weeks, especially if you've been having them with a neighbor or close relative. Get to grips with what's wrong, even if that means having some tricky conversations. How else are you going to resolve all this? It will take guts to sort out these problems but think of the relief when they're all behind you. Lucky Number 367 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus Today's Full Moon will emphasize the financial side of life during the coming fortnight. This has been a big theme for you recently and other preoccupations will soon take its place, but in the meantime you need to tidy up any loose ends. Make any changes that will benefit you, such as switching to a credit card with a lower rate of interest than you're currently charged. Lucky Number 685 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini It's a very important Full Moon today because it will affect your personal relationships during the rest of November. In fact, you're being encouraged to rid yourself of anything that's holding you back or causing problems. For instance, if you wish you could stop smoking, this would be the perfect opportunity to do something about it. The same goes for starting a diet or economy drive. Lucky Number 438 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer Today's Full Moon is reminding you of all the things you're supposed to have done recently and which you've put to one side. They're about to start playing on your conscience, so it's time to do something about them. During the coming fortnight you may also have to face up to a fear so you can put it in perspective and not let it rule your life. Lucky Number 730 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Leo Today's Full Moon has a big impact on your friendships and long-term plans during the next two weeks. If you wire annoyed with someone yesterday you'll be irritated by them during the coming fortnight, in which case you'll have to do something about it. This will also be a good opportunity to reassess your hopes and dreams for the future, and to decide whether they're still valid or whether they need some adjustments. Lucky Number 449 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Virgo Today's Full Moon highlights your career and long-term goals during the coming two weeks. You haven't been paying enough attention to them recently or perhaps you need to adjust some of your plans to fit in with family commitments. There could be some sense of urgency or crisis connected with all this, but don't let it mask the facts or make you over-react to things that really aren't that important. Lucky Number 605 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra There's a Full Moon today and it's raising questions about your faith in life. You'll probably have a crisis of conscience during the next two weeks, or you'll have to make a moral decision that turns out to be far less easy than you imagined. Take care not to view situations as being black or white because, as you'll discover, they're really all shades of grey. Lucky Number 881 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Scorpio Today's Full Moon is telling you to get to grips with a close or intimate relationship during the coming two weeks. You need to resolve some problems between you, especially if they have the potential to be embarrassing or you aren't sure how to raise the topic in the first place. You might also need to sort out an important financial matter, such as your tax return. Lucky Number 791 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Sagittarius There's a Full Moon today and it will have a big impact on your relationships between now and early December. You might make some difficult realizations about a certain person which force you to reach a decision about them, or you could have to sort out a difference of opinion with someone. The key to all this is not to panic or behave as though it's a crisis. Think rationally and try to consider everyone's point of view, not just your own. Lucky Number 751 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn Today's Full Moon advises you to pay attention to your health during the coming two weeks. Get a check-up with your doctor or dentist, or perhaps you will finally decide to take yourself in hand and introduce more exercise into your daily routine. Incidentally, if your daily schedule has got rather dreary lately, this is your chance to liven it up. Lucky Number 486 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Aquarius Today's Full Moon will affect your emotions and your love life during the coming fortnight. Sort out any problem with a special person so you can both work out exactly where you stand. Or you may have to make a difficult decision about a child's welfare. If you've been busily working on a creative or artistic project, ideally you should put the finishing touches to it before the beginning of December. Lucky Number 560 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo