Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, November 24, 2020

AccuWeather

Aries

March 21-April 19

Your mind is open to all sorts of interesting ideas and today some of them grab you and won't let go of you. You're inspired to enroll in an evening class or some distance learning in a topic that fascinates you, or invest in a book that keeps you turning its pages. Your enthusiasm will rub off on others if you tell them what you're up to.

Lucky Number

721

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Taurus

April 20-May 20

This is a marvellous day for talking about whatever is bothering you, and for really exploring your feelings in depth. However, you may be shocked or worried by some of the things that come out, perhaps because you think they're unpleasant or shouldn't be mentioned in polite society. Try to choose a confidant who isn't easily fazed.

Lucky Number

862

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

It's a great day for expressing your thoughts, which is just what you need if you're trying to sort out what went wrong yesterday. However, you need to guard against a possible tendency to hog the conversation or to assume that your opinions have more relevance than the other person's. This sort of attitude will undo all the good you're trying to achieve.

Lucky Number

835

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Your brain is working well today, so put it to good use. You'll be especially good at sorting out paperwork, going over details and doing complicated things. However, you might prefer to do all this by yourself to avoid a voluble colleague or customer who can't seem to stop talking. Maybe you're the one who's being such a chatterbox?

Lucky Number

571

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Leo

July 23-August 22

Someone's in a very chatty mood today and you may find it hard to extricate yourself once you start talking to them. If you're chatting on the phone, let's hope that they made the call so you don't get stuck with a big phone bill! If you've got the time you'll enjoy writing some of your Christmas cards and might even be inspired to write the odd letter as well. It'll be fun!

Lucky Number

769

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries
Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

A certain person has a lot to talk about today, especially when it comes to discussing the past. They'll barely draw breath, which may or may not be a good thing. If you have more urgent things to do than to listen to this person rabbit on, you'll have to come up with some good excuses. You may also need a shoehorn if you want to get a word in edgeways.

Lucky Number

712

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Libra

September 23-October 22

Someone's so chatty that it will be almost impossible to drag yourself away from them once they start talking. They won't know when to stop, which is fine if you've got nothing better to do than to listen to them but not so good if you're got a long list of chores that need your attention. Be careful if you become garrulous because you won't want to listen to anyone else and that won't make you very popular.

Lucky Number

420

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

This is an excellent day for talking about the things that matter to you in life. Think about what they are and then describe why they're so important to you. However, this shouldn't be a monologue unless you're talking to yourself, so make sure the other people have the chance to say what they think as well. Besides, you might learn a lot from what they have to say.

Lucky Number

760

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You're awfully talkative today! There's nothing wrong with that, of course, and you'll enjoy having plenty of good conversations. However, you should be careful not to hog the conversation all the time so no one else can get a look-in, because that will alienate everyone and might even mean you end up talking to yourself because they've all made their excuses and left.

Lucky Number

495

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

It's easy for you to express yourself today, but you'll be very choosy about who you talk to. You certainly won't want to chat to just anyone, especially if you've got some private or sensitive things to say. So you need to choose your confidante carefully. And if you can't find anyone, jot down your thoughts and feelings on paper so you can let them out that way.

Lucky Number

153

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn
BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Friends are on good form today, so you'll enjoy spending time with them. Mind you, they could be very chatty, making it difficult for you to stop them talking for long enough to get a word in edgeways. If you can get them to keep quiet you'll find it valuable to be able to discuss some of your plans and hopes for the future. You'll be drawn into an intellectual debate that gives your brain a good work-out.

Lucky Number

175

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Put on your thinking cap today, particularly where your work and career are concerned. You should come up with some brilliant ideas, based on logic and reason, which will give you the chance to shine. It's also a great day for taking part in a discussion or meeting, because you'll have plenty to say. If you're going to a job interview, don't let nerves make you so garrulous that you don't know when to shut up. Just be yourself and you'll be fine.

Lucky Number

936

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Sunday, November 22, 2020

November 22, 2020 11:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Saturday, November 21, 2020

November 21, 2020 11:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Friday, November 20, 2020

November 20, 2020 11:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Thursday, November 19, 2020

November 19, 2020 11:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Wednesday, November 18, 2020

November 18, 2020 11:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, November 17, 2020

November 17, 2020 11:30 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service