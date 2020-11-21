Horoscopes for Saturday, November 21, 2020

Bradenton Herald Logo
Aries

March 21-April 19

Be careful if you're arranging any form of travel today, whether it's a train journey or a trip around the world, because it's likely that something goes haywire. Check any tickets that are issued to you in case they're for the wrong destination, and make sure you've been given an up-to-date timetable. Even then, you may have to cope with unexpected hitches. Ho hum.

Lucky Number

198

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You're in a great mood today, dear Taurus. You're cheerful, friendly and keen on having a good time. You're also feeling very sociable, and will try to turn even the most minor encounter into an enjoyable meeting. What's more, you're very amenable right now, which is great for talking problems through with a partner, friend or neighbor.

Lucky Number

570

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Someone has a sharp tongue and they're not afraid to use it. They regale you with a long list of your faults and failings, in which they take an unpleasant relish. Alternatively, they may get it into their head to give you lots of unsolicited advice in which the main thrust is your inability to behave perfectly - in other words, exactly like them. Let it wash over you.

Lucky Number

830

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Have fun whenever possible today as it's a wonderful time for enjoying yourself and having a good laugh. There's no need to walk around with a long face all day. Maybe you should treat yourself to something nice when your work is over for the day, or arrange to go out with someone special. You might also hear something that makes you blush with pleasure.

Lucky Number

813

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Leo

July 23-August 22

You're in a very domesticated mood today, and you'll be really happy if you can be left to potter around the house by yourself. If you can't be at home, you want to be in familiar surroundings. They'll be far more appealing than anywhere that's new or strange. At some point, you might act as a confidante for someone who needs to talk things through.

Lucky Number

283

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo
Virgo

August 23-September 22

Take care because there are communication mix-ups galore today. Your phone might go on the blink or your computer could start to misbehave, leaving you gritting your teeth in irritation. There could also be problems when talking to people you know well, because their funny little habits might cause an acute sense-of-humor failure. Cheer up, Virgo!

Lucky Number

578

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Libra

September 23-October 22

This is a lovely day for spending time with people you care about. They might be a parent or another older relative. If not, there could still be a noticeable age gap between you. If you're at work you'll enjoy being singled out for praise and you'll also want to do everything as well as possible. There should be good news about a pay rise or promotion, too.

Lucky Number

352

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

A thirst for adventure, challenge and knowledge envelopes you. Feelings you've experienced over the past few days seem to have become stronger, so now you're on an active quest for something or someone that will give added meaning to your life. Travel could be a good option, a long-distance journey, somewhere you've never been before.

Lucky Number

265

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Someone has some pretty extreme or contrary opinions and can't resist telling you all about them. Is this a wind-up? A member of the family might make some strange suggestions, but listen carefully before dismissing them as nonsense. Is there method in this madness??

Lucky Number

179

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The planetary focus is about to switch, making you feel much less gregarious, so make the most of your current sociable urge while it's around. This is certainly a day for being with friends, partners and other people whose company you enjoy. You'll find it wonderfully easy to get along with them, and you might even make a new friend into the bargain.

Lucky Number

661

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries
Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Don't be surprised if you receive a peculiar or strange letter about a financial matter today. It may contain errors or have been sent to you by mistake. Alternatively, it might be alerting you to a situation that you've been ignoring or kept in the dark about. There could also be some unexpected news about a friend or a forthcoming social event. One way and another it's quite a day!

Lucky Number

247

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Adventure is calling you! You're eager to do something exciting and enjoyable today and if it presents you with a challenge then that will be even better. If you're going travelling you'll have a great time and could get chatting to an interesting fellow traveller at some point. It's also a marvellous day for planning a forthcoming trip, especially if it's for fun rather than work.

Lucky Number

627

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer
