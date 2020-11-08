Horoscopes for Sunday, November 8, 2020

Aries Charming Venus encourages harmony in your closest relationships during the next few weeks; this is a good time to tend to a neglected marriage, friendship, or partnership. Spend more time enjoying life with your significant other. In the end, these are the memories that will sustain you. Sure, there is work to do, but you can still schedule time for love! Lucky Number 586 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus Venus the goddess enters Libra, your solar sixth house, journeying there over the next few weeks. Work and health will be the main focus. Do the right thing in one area and this will contribute to success in another. Why not get everyone together and really beautify your office? You will charm your co-workers but remember to focus on the job at hand. Lucky Number 107 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini Venus in Libra will be your muse for the next few weeks, so enjoy the stimulating influence she will have on your feelings of romance and creativity. This is a good time for Twins so inclined to start a family, so have fun trying. Those of you who are not interested in procreating should take extra precautions as your fertility is stimulated by the Goddess of Love. Financial arrangements will be on your mind. Lucky Number 152 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer And now for something completely different as the Moon moves through Libra, stimulating your home life and signalling a new beginning. As steadfast and dependable as the Crab can be, even you need a little variety from time to time. Make an effort to do at least one thing differently in your daily routine. Venus also entering your 4th house will improve the atmosphere at home and bring harmony to domestic relations over the month ahead. Lucky Number 626 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Leo Be ready for a blast of activity in your neighborhood as the Moon dives into Libra, your third house of communications. Don't be afraid of the natural cycles, which are on your side. Venus also moving into Libra livens up your relationships in the neighborhood and brings creativity to your communications. Why not write a poem, or start a blog? Lucky Number 348 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Virgo Venus moves into Libra, enlivening your house of money over the next few weeks. Make the effort to be restrained with your spending and keep lifestyle costs to a minimum, if you don't want to go broke! The urge to splurge will be strong but you may have friends who work with finance. Listen to their good advice. Lucky Number 586 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Libra Venus, your life-ruler, floats gracefully into your sign, giving you a lift in regards to social interactions. Congenial company, gatherings, parties, dinners and business lunches are all in the frame as your natural sensuality and charm is enhanced. It's a great time to network, so make a beeline for the hairdresser or the beauty parlor now. You'll want to look your best and even have a change of image. Lucky Number 887 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Scorpio Venus moves into your twelfth house of secrets today, making you even less likely than usual to want to share your feelings in the coming days. Some of you may have a hidden romance or unrequited love on your mind. This is also a wonderful time to do something that helps others... whether you donate your time or money, you will be uplifted by helping those who are less fortunate than yourself. Lucky Number 436 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Sagittarius Today is a fresh and delightful day with the Moon in your eleventh house of friends, hopes and wishes. Venus also moves into charming Libra today, so you are more concerned with personal aspirations and happiness, especially the satisfaction you derive from your role in the lives of others. It's time to promote harmony and encourage co-operation with friends and associates, who will be inclined to help you with your hopes and dreams. Lucky Number 170 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Capricorn Venus exercises her charms in your tenth house of career and status, bringing you more than a bit of luck and recognition. This is a great time to ask for a raise... even if you don't get one, your boss is likely to agree that you deserve one. This is also a wonderful day to attend a public event with your significant other. Wherever you go, carry yourself with grace! Lucky Number 287 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Aquarius Venus graces your ninth house of travel and adventure, promising happy trails for the next few weeks. This is a good time to seek higher education, and to study philosophy and religion as well... Prepare to expand your horizons. Intellectual rigor will benefit your expanding view of the world. Lucky Number 464 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio