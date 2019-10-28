Horoscopes for Monday, October 28, 2019

Aries This is a fantastic day for taking part in a discussion or negotiation. Your thinking is really sharp, so no one will be able to make a fool out of you or run rings around you. It's also a great opportunity to talk through your differences with someone so you can both say what's on your mind and reach some sort of solution. It may be a lot easier than you think, so give it a try. Lucky Number 437 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Taurus The coming fortnight will have a tremendous impact on your relationships, thanks to today's New Moon. It's a marvellous opportunity to get a partnership off the ground, or to take an existing alliance to a new level. If you're about to get engaged, married or to move in with someone, you couldn't have chosen a more auspicious time. Congratulations and good luck! Lucky Number 225 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini Today's New Moon will have a powerful impact on your health during the coming weeks. This is a wonderful opportunity to turn over a new leaf and to take greater care of yourself, perhaps by going on a diet or introducing more exercise into your daily routine. And speaking of routines, this is also a great chance to liven up your usual schedule and make it more interesting. Lucky Number 247 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer You need cheering up after the difficulties of the past few days. Today's New Moon promises to bring you plenty of happiness and joy throughout the next two weeks. There could be a celebration on the cards, even if you don't yet know anything about it, or you might have a wonderful encounter with a very special person. As if all that weren't enough, you might also hear exciting news of a love affair or baby. Lucky Number 196 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Leo Today's New Moon will have a big impact on your home life during the next few weeks, so don't underestimate its power. This is a fabulous opportunity to make some changes to your home life, especially if you want them to be long-lasting and significant. You may not have any influence over some of these changes, such as the arrival of a new member of the family, but do your best to make them a positive experience. Lucky Number 967 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo Today's New Moon will have a big impact on you during the coming few weeks, especially where communications are concerned. You might manage to say something that you've wanted to say for ages, or you could have a highly significant conversation with someone that increases your understanding of each other. It's also a good time to buy a new computer or phone. Lucky Number 165 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra This is a brilliant day for going through your financial papers, such as checking your bank statement for mistakes or making sure that there aren't any rogue entries in your latest credit card bill. If you do spot any mistakes you'll want to sort them out straight away and won't be fobbed off with any lame excuses. No one can pull the wool over your eyes! Lucky Number 405 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Scorpio There's a New Moon in your sign today, which will affect your personal life during the next couple of weeks. It is a fantastic opportunity for turning over a new leaf and starting a new project, whether it's major or minor. And it's even better news if today, yesterday or tomorrow is your birthday, because it means you'll have a highly significant and exciting year ahead of you. Lucky Number 360 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius This is just the day for getting to the bottom of a minor mystery, especially if you have someone to discuss it with. For instance, you might be puzzled by the way money has been leaving your account recently, even though you thought you were economizing, or you might wonder why a certain someone is behaving in such an odd way. You'll enjoy playing amateur detective. Lucky Number 570 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Capricorn Your thinking is very sharp today, so make the most of it. It's an especially good day for investigating things that are slightly puzzling, such as an intellectual conundrum. You might also have a brain-stretching conversation with a friend that gives you plenty to think about, or which clears up a recent difficulty between you. Lucky Number 433 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Aquarius Today's New Moon will have a powerful effect on your career and long-term plans during the next few weeks. You could really get something off the ground now. For instance, if you've been wondering whether to apply for promotion or look for a new job, this would be a fantastic time to give it a shot. You could also find yourself in the limelight when someone finally realizes how much you have to offer and wants to give you more responsibility. Lucky Number 767 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo