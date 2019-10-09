Horoscopes for Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Aries Make a beeline for someone who's always sunny-tempered and optimistic. You will be smiling again in no time at all, and even inspired in ways you weren't expecting. This is certainly a great day for being sociable, even if you don't feel like it at first. If you fancy a trip to the cinema, opt for a comedy film. Lucky Number 210 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus It will be really interesting to talk to someone who has a different background to yours. You'll be fascinated by what they have to say. This might be someone from another country or a totally foreign culture, but you'll be more interested in your similarities than in your differences. You could also hear from a friend who lives abroad, much to your delight. Lucky Number 987 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini This is a great day for sorting through paperwork, throwing out items that you no longer need and generally being at your most efficient. It isn't the most exciting way to spend some time but it will certainly be very satisfying when you look at everything you've achieved. Lucky Number 913 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer Give yourself a break today, preferably by relaxing and not doing very much. Whether you potter around at home or visit a favourite place, you won't feel like doing anything very ambitious. If you're entertaining, make sure that everyone has a good time and the food is as delicious as you can make it. Lucky Number 348 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo Everything should go well for you today. This doesn't mean you should take risks or not do things that are important, because then your luck could vanish. But your positive attitude will rub off on other people, making conversations easy and attracting opportunities in your direction. Lucky Number 219 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Virgo This is a lovely day for chatting to all and sundry. Sociable and friendly, you'll enjoy putting other people at their ease. How about inviting one of the neighbors over for a drink or a meal, or arranging to meet a friend? Even if you bump into someone in the street you'll want to find out how they are and catch up on all the news. Enjoy every minute of it. Lucky Number 186 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Libra You're feeling great and full of vim. Even if you have problems to cope with you aren't so bothered about them today, and instead you're ready to enjoy yourself and let off some steam. Ideally, you should get together with people you like and always have a good time with, especially if you know them almost as well as you know yourself. Lucky Number 471 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio You'll really enjoy getting out and about today, especially if you can visit different places or talk to plenty of people. You'll appreciate some mental and visual stimulation. Friends will give you plenty to talk about, which will be good fun. Ideally, you should spend the day in different surroundings or take off on a short jaunt. Lucky Number 567 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius It's been a great week for getting together with friends and it's not over yet because Mars is still in Libra, favoring being with kindred spirits. You'll feel really good when you're with them, and they'll cheer you up and make you laugh. If it's been ages since you heard from a friend who lives far away, get in touch with them now. Lucky Number 780 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Capricorn You're feeling very sociable and outgoing, so it would be a shame to spend too much time by yourself. How about meeting up with some friends? Something else you'll enjoy is being with people who are on the same wavelength as you or attending a day workshop in something that makes you think. Lucky Number 120 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Aquarius This is a lovely day for being with friends and other like-minded souls as Mars powers through charming Libra. You're feeling very optimistic and cheerful, so everyone will enjoy being around you. Your good mood will rub off on them. If you don't have anything planned for the day, why not take off on a day trip or visit somewhere that you've never been before. You're in the mood for an adventure. Lucky Number 435 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces