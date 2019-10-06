Horoscopes for Sunday, October 6, 2019

Aries If you want a peaceful day, avoid all mention of money and valuables because they're likely to set off a hornet's nest of argument and squabbles. It's hard to be rational and level-headed about all this, as every comment will strike you as a personal attack that makes your blood boil. Have a row if you must, but don't make it worse than necessary. Lucky Number 968 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus It will be almost impossible to get through the day without losing your temper. You're feeling very impatient and irascible, and it won't take much for others to wind you up. Try to deal with what's really wrong, rather than let yourself get worked up about all sorts of things that don't matter or which are distracting you from the central problem. Lucky Number 988 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini You're very tempted to take the easy way out of any difficulties today because you simply can't find the stamina to face them. If you're at work, you'll want to shelve any tricky or complicated tasks until another day, or persuade someone else to do them for you. Make sure you don't ignore something that's urgent, because that will create an even worse mess for you to clear up. Lucky Number 676 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer Someone is being impatient and rash today, and they won't like it if you try to slow them down or stand in their way. They might even lose their temper with you. Or are you the one who wants to chivvy everyone else along and who gets ratty when they fail to come up to scratch? Try not to take out your own frustrations on others when they don't deserve it. Lucky Number 771 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Leo Your ambitions are fired up today, making you raring to go. You won't be happy if someone holds you back or you're interrupted and can't get on with the things you want to do. You will also lose your patience if you think someone is dragging their heels or not doing their bit to help you. However, yelling at them may not be the best solution to your problem. Try a little tact, Leo! Lucky Number 750 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo It's a rather combustible day today, so take care. Someone is in a very impatient and ratty mood, and they don't mind who knows about it. As a result you could get your head bitten off for no real reason that you can see. There could also be skirmishes about what constitutes the truth, so be prepared to stick to the facts when defending your opinions. Lucky Number 189 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Libra Be careful when handing money today, because it has the potential to rub someone up the wrong way. Don't get into an argument with your partner about what to spend your shared money on. Has one of you already made that decision without informing the other one? If the fat's in the fire, try not to make the dispute more angry or aggressive than it needs to be. Lucky Number 710 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Scorpio Take it easy today. You don't have as much energy as usual and as a result everything is taking a lot of effort. It won't help if the weather is lousy or there's bad news, because that will deflate your energy still further. You should also try to keep away from anyone who has a nasty habit of making you feel bad or putting you on the defensive. You simply can't cope with them right now. Lucky Number 327 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Sagittarius Go easy because you're in a tearing hurry and it isn't doing much for your temper. This means you might get angry with people who appear to be slowing you down or getting in your way, even if it isn't really their fault. Try not to take out your anxieties and frustrations on people who don't deserve to get so much flak. Maybe you should work off your nervous energy by doing something physical? But don't take any silly risks or drive too fast. Lucky Number 777 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn A certain someone is being very impatient today, making it hard to be around them for long. They're also rather ratty, so could easily get annoyed with you for no good reason. Take care if you start to feel irritable as well, because you'll be tempted to take out your bad mood on loved ones, even if they're purely innocent bystanders. Lucky Number 987 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius Take it easy today because you're finding it hard to keep track of your thoughts. They seem to be floating all over the place, which is great if you're doing something creative and inspirational, but not such good news if you're supposed to be concentrating on something that's very complex and detailed. You should also keep away from anyone who likes to put you down because they'll really get to you right now. Lucky Number 481 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus