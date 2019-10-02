Horoscopes for Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Aries Hidden tensions between you and a loved one are surfacing in the form of arguments about money and possessions. So you might have a row with your other half which is apparently about a financial problem but is really about your relationship. Try not to react as though your whole existence were at stake, because that will only add to the difficult atmosphere. Lucky Number 884 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus There's a lot of sexual and creative energy between you and your partner today, and if you can't express it in sexual ways it will emerge in arguments and spats. It's important to get things out in the open, but don't turn simple problems into mammoth dramas. Beware of becoming so entrenched in your own viewpoint that you back yourself into a corner you can't get out of. Lucky Number 574 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Gemini You're full of energy today, Gemini, so you won't want to sit around doing nothing if you can possibly avoid it. If you do feel stymied or hampered by situations beyond your control, it will be difficult to stop yourself getting rather annoyed and petty. This is even more likely if you're already feeling somewhat irritated by someone. It's just one of those days! Lucky Number 644 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer You're in a much more positive mood today, so make the most of it. This is a marvellous day for doing some constructive thinking about your financial situation and also about your domestic life. Maybe the two are related, and you need to work out how much some home improvements will cost or you're contemplating a house move. Discuss your thoughts with people who will listen and give you some input. Lucky Number 652 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Leo This is a great day for being practical and organized, in true Leo style. You want to get things done and you won't waste your time or effort in the process. As a result, you're being very efficient and businesslike, which is a great way of achieving what you've set out to do. It's also a good day for catching up with paperwork or filling in forms, because you're able to concentrate on what you're doing. Lucky Number 296 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Virgo There's a very lively atmosphere between you and someone today, so expect some thrills and spills in your relationship. There's so much sexual tension between you, that you aren't able to express it. got to come out in arguments instead? Even so, this will be a very invigorating and exciting day, with plenty to keep you amused. Lucky Number 583 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Libra You're in a much more constructive mood today, and it's great for making plans connected with your future. Think about what you want to achieve over the next few weeks or months, and then map out your strategy. This is also an excellent day for having a serious chat with a friend or someone you regard as a mentor. Lucky Number 934 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Scorpio There's a lively atmosphere between you and a certain someone today. It could be highly stimulating and exciting, leading to a passionate encounter, or it could be rather irritating, so you end up shouting at each other. But try to enjoy the positive side of today's influence rather than using it as an excuse to blow your top about something. Having said that, if you do get angry you'll enjoy the kissing and making up afterwards. Lucky Number 166 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius Get planning today, especially if you're arranging something you can look forward to. Besides, that sounds like a good idea after yesterday's downbeat mood. How about organizing a trip or holiday, or arranging something that you can do during the Christmas holidays. They aren't that far away, you know! It's also a great day for getting together with friends and doing something nice. Lucky Number 689 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn You're in a businesslike and efficient frame of mind now, and if facts need to be faced then you're ready to look them straight in the eye. You're at your most practical and no-nonsense now, yet without being unapproachable or unemotional. If you're at work do your best and don't waste time on inessentials. Lucky Number 608 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Aquarius You have lots of energy and enthusiasm today, especially if you're directing it towards your home and career. There are all sorts of things you want to achieve right now, and you're eager to make progress with them. But there's also a chance that you could get very annoyed with someone, particularly if there's an unspoken sexual attraction between you. If you can't act on the sexual chemistry at least you can work off your feelings by doing something strenuous, such as going to the gym or having a swim. Lucky Number 896 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces