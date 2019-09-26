Horoscopes for Thursday, September 26, 2019

Aries You're keen to put the day to good use and make the most of the time you need available. Although you won't want to work right round the clock, you'll still enjoy spending a few hours on activities that you consider to be important or urgent. A conversation with a colleague or relative will help you to sort out certain problems and work out where you stand. Lucky Number 868 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus This is a fantastic day for putting your thoughts into words or getting them down on paper. Your ideas are well organized, you're thinking clearly and you know what you want to say. It's great for having an important conversation with a loved one, in which you're both able to put across your point of view and reach some sort of compromise as a result. Lucky Number 726 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini you need your head screwed on the right way today, making it the perfect time for thinking about practical and financial matters. Right now you'd rather take a sober and careful approach to things, rather than do anything foolish, and that will turn out to be a very sensible strategy. It may not be terribly exciting but it will bring the sort of results you're looking for. Lucky Number 775 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Cancer Your brain is working like a well-oiled piece of machinery today, and it's a pleasure to use it because the results will be so worthwhile. You might decide to pit your wits against the crossword, get involved in a pithy discussion with someone or write those letters you've been putting off recently. It's also a good day to map out the foundations of a new project. Lucky Number 098 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Leo It will be almost impossible to stop you saying whatever is on your mind, because you'll have such a burning desire to get certain things off your chest. This is perfect for having the courage of your convictions, but take care that you don't become strident or bombastic in the process. You will also have to respect other people's right to disagree with you. Lucky Number 535 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Virgo You're at your brainy best today. You're thinking along very intelligent and rational lines, so it's great for doing some troubleshooting or brainstorming. It's an especially good day for devising plans for the future or thinking about how you can turn a cherished wish into reality. You could surprise yourself, yet you won't indulge in flights of fancy. Lucky Number 707 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra The emphasis is on your personal life at the moment and it increases still further from today. Between now and mid November you'll feel almost invincible at times, and you'll be determined to make your mark whenever possible. This will be great for pushing yourself further than usual, but make sure you know when to hold back or bide your time. Lucky Number 871 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Scorpio You'll jump at the chance to give your brain a good workout today, especially if that means getting involved in a lively discussion or debate. Intellectual topics will see you shine, so you'll enjoy the meatier sections of your newsfeed or watching a thought-provoking TV program. You may even want to follow up something that grabs your interest. Lucky Number 434 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Sagittarius You've definitely got your head screwed on the right way today, which is just what you need if you're reviewing your progress so far in your career and then deciding what to do next. It will help to talk to someone who has the experience and intelligence to understand what you're going through and possibly give you some helpful pointers. Lucky Number 458 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Capricorn Don't be surprised if someone asks you for advice today. They'll have realized that you're in a very practical and rational frame of mind, and that you're brimming with commonsense right now. Whether you're solving someone else's problems or tackling your own, you'll take a logical approach and will weigh up all the pros and cons before reaching a decision. Lucky Number 808 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Aquarius This is an excellent day for catching up on paperwork and other official documents because you'll find it easy to concentrate on whatever needs to be done. You'll also manage to assess your current position in a very logical way, so you're able to deal with the facts of the matter even if you aren't exactly overjoyed about them. Lucky Number 641 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius