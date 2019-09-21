Horoscopes for Saturday, September 21, 2019

Aries Has someone lit a fire under you? It certainly seems that way because you're rushing around in a tearing hurry, trying to get as much done as possible. It's great that you need so much energy but try not to fritter it away in tasks that aren't really important while avoiding those that are. You should also try to resist the temptation to cut corners in order to save time. It's no good doing something quickly and then having to redo it because you were too sloppy first time round. Lucky Number 274 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus Today you'll encounter someone who is very special to you, but who's being rather domineering or overwhelming. You love them but can't help wishing they'd tone down their personality for a while because they're showing a tendency to go over the top. All the same, you won't want to dampen their high spirits or spoil their day. Lucky Number 421 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini You have a lot of energy at your disposal today, and the burning question is how you're going to use it. Try your hardest to turn it to productive and constructive ends, such as having a blitz on the housework or garden. This will help you to avoid getting irritable and argumentative, which is more than likely if you spend the day in sedentary or boring pursuits. Lucky Number 320 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Cancer Someone is in a tearing hurry and they'll get really ratty if they think you're slowing them up or not responding as quickly as they'd like. Are you genuinely doing your best to keep pace or are you secretly trying to get under their skin? If you're the person with one eye on the clock, don't waste valuable energy by getting into a flap because that will be a sure-fire way to turn into a butterfingers. Lucky Number 480 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Leo You want to channel considerable amounts of energy into your priorities in life today and will get slightly ratty if something stops you from doing this. You're also in a very assertive mood, so will have no qualms about making your mark on the world or putting someone in their place if you think they deserve it. Don't go overboard and crush them completely. Lucky Number 833 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Virgo Following yesterday's advice, start as you mean to go on. This is a brilliant day for new beginnings because you have the necessary confidence, energy and initiative. It's also a good chance to speak up for yourself or to show someone that you need what it takes. Do your best to get plenty of exercise, otherwise you might become rather restless or bored. Lucky Number 903 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra Is something bugging you? It certainly seems that way, yet it's difficult for you to say so. Maybe you're desperately trying not to hurt someone's feelings by getting angry with them, or you're feeling guilty about finding fault with a current situation. This may be very commendable but you still need to find a constructive outlet for your pent-up emotions, otherwise they're likely to fester and nag away at you. Lucky Number 449 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio This is an excellent day for standing up for yourself and defending your ideas discussion. You'll have no qualms about saying what you think, but try not to get so het up that you antagonize others or come across as a bit of a bully. You may have to pull your punches a little, but that will be better than going in with all guns blazing. Lucky Number 698 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius If you like the idea of making your mark on the world, start as you mean today. You have the requisite energy and stamina, and your confidence is boosted by your recent achievements. However, try to guard against a tendency to be impatient if you don't get instant results, or if other people aren't nearly as excited about your plans as you are. Lucky Number 133 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn You're in a very enthusiastic mood today and ready to do something exciting. So what is it going to be? Ideally, it should be something that takes you out of yourself and introduces you to new experiences and ideas. You might even decide to do something that feels quite reckless and daring, or which will certainly set tongues wagging. Lucky Number 876 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius A certain someone is so full of energy and is being so assertive that they're rather overpowering. They will also be pretty determined to get their own way, so woe betide you if you don't agree with them about something because they'll probably steamroller their way through your opposition. They might also get extremely impatient with you if they think you're holding them up in some way or dragging your heels about something. Lucky Number 423 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra