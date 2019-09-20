Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Friday, September 20, 2019
Aries
It's one of those delightful days when you feel in love with life. Everyone is cheerful and positive, loved ones are a joy to be around, and you're smiling your head off. If you haven't got much to look forward to at the moment, consider arranging a short break or a weekend away. The prospect of some travel will really appeal to you.
Lucky Number868
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
During the past few days you've managed to say exactly the right thing at the right time, which makes what happens today even more frustrating than it would be normally. Instead of being able to choose your words carefully, you're suddenly struggling to keep out of verbal trouble, particularly if someone close to your heart upsets you or makes you feel threatened. You'll say something sharp or unfortunate without even being aware of what you're doing.
Lucky Number929
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
Guess-who isn't exactly the most pleasant companion today. They're in a bad mood and they're coming out with some cutting comments that immediately put you on the defensive. Before you lay all the blame for this at their feet, consider how you may be contributing to the situation. Perhaps you're being sulky, provocative or equally sarcastic?
Lucky Number629
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
The more details you have to keep track of today, the more likely you are to end up going round in circles. That's because you'll soon get into a muddle, with pieces of paper flying around in all directions. Do yourself a favor and work systematically, starting with whatever is most urgent. You should also give yourself frequent breaks so your mind remains fresh and fully active.
Lucky Number453
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Leo
You're blessed with considerable tact and charm today, especially when talking to some of your favourite people. You might have a delicious but harmless flirtation with a friend or enjoy a wonderfully soppy encounter with your one true love. This is also the perfect day for going to the cinema or theatre, or visiting an art gallery or museum.
Lucky Number611
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
The better you know someone, the more likely you are to feel irritated with them today. Their funny little habits may leave you totally cold, or you might want to scream if they start retelling a story that you've already heard a million times. Do you have a genuine grievance with this person that needs to be aired, or are you simply feeling exasperated by them?
Lucky Number152
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
The more agitated you become today, the more likely you are to blurt things out in the heat of the moment that would have been better left unsaid. This could be anything from a piece of gossip that you were trying not to spread, to a sarcastic comment that really hits home. Don't be too embarrassed to apologize the moment you realize what you've done.
Lucky Number841
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
You'll get a lot of satisfaction from a job well done today, so you'll want to put your heart and soul into everything you do. Mind you, the fact that an influential person is watching may have something to do with it! You long to impress them with your prowess and talents, perhaps because you crave their praise or because you secretly find them very attractive.
Lucky Number183
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
You aren't being nearly as objective as you'd like to think today, so bear that in mind if you start to attract lots of trouble and strife. You may be acting in a very defensive or aggressive way, even if you aren't aware of it, or you might take a very self-centered view of a current difficulty. Luckily this mood won't last long but you should try to control it in the meantime.
Lucky Number996
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
Someone is in a picky and pedantic mood. They're prepared to argue about how many angels can dance on the head of a pin if needs be, and will demand that you back up all your arguments with facts while probably airily making all sorts of sweeping statements themselves. Will it annoy you? You bet it will, but it simply isn't worth getting in a stew about it.
Lucky Number410
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
It would be a shame to neglect your social life because it will be so enjoyable. If you can't manage to go out on the town, at least try to get together with a friend for a cup of coffee or a drink. Or maybe you could persuade your partner to take you out? If you're going to a club or organization that you belong to, you could make a new contact.
Lucky Number237
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
Someone's favourite occupation today seems to be splitting hairs, and they're doing it with great precision. So much precision, in fact, that your face is rigid with suppressed yawns and you'll soon want to scream. However, the sad fact is that you may be equally pedantic and nit-picking right now, even if you don't realize it, particularly when it comes to red tape.
