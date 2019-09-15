Horoscopes for Sunday, September 15, 2019

Aries During the next few weeks, you go out of your way to be co-operative and pleasant to the people in your life. This means you'll want to find peaceful solutions to problems rather than to go in with all guns blazing. However, there may be times when it would be better to stand up for yourself, even if you don't like doing it, than to let someone walk all over you. Lucky Number 692 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus Between now and early October, you give service with a smile at every opportunity. This means you'll take additional pride in your work, and also in your ability to get on well with colleagues and customers. There might even be some romantic activity with someone you meet through the course of your job or through some other everyday activity. Lucky Number 090 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini Between now and early October you're in tremendous demand, with many people clamoring for your attention. You could be snowed under with invitations but don't let that stop you issuing a few of your own because you'll relish the chance to do some entertaining. Love will also brighten up your life, whether it's romantic or platonic. It's going to be a great month! Lucky Number 258 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer During the next few weeks you'll enjoy putting your artistic talents to good use around your home. Maybe the place could do with a facelift, in which case you'll soon come up with some inspirational ideas. Or perhaps something less drastic is needed, such as rearranging the furniture, changing the ornaments or cleaning the curtains. Lucky Number 753 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Leo The atmosphere between you and a certain person is so thick that you can almost see it. What's wrong? Perhaps a past resentment has reared its ugly head once again, or one of you is seething about something that's only just happened. Unfortunately, it's the sort of day in which you're both more likely to sulk and brood than to say what's bugging you. Lucky Number 139 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Virgo Throughout the rest of the month you'll have to fight against the tendency to be extravagant and to spend money like water. Of course, there's nothing to worry about if you're feeling flush, but it won't be such good news if you're trying to behave yourself whenever you go near the shops. Nevertheless, this will be a great time to invest in items of beauty or antiquity. Lucky Number 702 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra Your powers of attraction are always pretty good but they'll be even better throughout the rest of September. If you want to make yourself utterly irresistible you could treat yourself to some new clothes or a different hairdo, but this will really be gilding the lily. It will also mean that if you set your sights on someone they'll be almost powerless to resist your charms. Lucky Number 249 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio Any hint of romance will make you go all weak at the knees between now and this time next month. If you rarely get the chance to display the sensitive and sentimental side of your personality, you'll be in your element now. All the same, watch out for a possible tendency to fall in love with love or to idealize your beloved in ways that can only lead to disappointment later on. Lucky Number 089 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius Friends will gladden your heart during the rest of the month, so arrange some social outings. You might even grow closer to one buddy over the next few weeks. However, you must bear in mind that you won't always want to be out gadding, so you must also allocate plenty of time in your schedule for some peace and quiet. Then you can have the best of both worlds. Lucky Number 930 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn Between now and early October you'll enjoy forging greater links with people who are more influential or wiser than you. This could take a variety of different forms, such as spending a lot of time with a youthful relative or getting to know someone you've always considered to be an authority figure. It will be fun, and you'll enjoy finding some common ground. Lucky Number 179 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius Things are a bit dicey with a certain person today. Maybe they're in a strop about something and determined to take it out on you, or perhaps the boot's on the other foot and you're the one who's on the warpath. You obviously need to clear the air, but don't look on this as an excuse to let rip about things that don't really matter or which will hurt someone's feelings. Lucky Number 678 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius