Horoscopes for Saturday, August 31, 2019

Aries Although you often give the impression of being carefree and happy-go-lucky, underneath that cheerful exterior you can be very sensitive and easily hurt. And this is one of those days when you feel particularly vulnerable and exposed, making you highly attuned to the merest hint of emotional rejection. So if someone can't spare you much time, you'll automatically put the worst possible interpretation on it even if this is far from the truth. Lucky Number 267 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Taurus It's a tricky day, so be careful. You're in need of company but the people you seek out won't have as much time for you as you'd like. They may be genuinely busy with other things, but if you aren't careful you'll convince yourself that they're making excuses because they don't really want to see you. Try not to believe that you've been given the brush off unless the evidence is overwhelming. Lucky Number 774 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini Emotionally, you're in a vulnerable position today because you're highly sensitive to any hint of rejection from other people. You may even imagine that you're being given the cold shoulder when this isn't what's happening at all. If you have the money, it's a great day for investing it sensibly in schemes that will grow in value over the years. Lucky Number 878 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Cancer You're in a sober and reflective mood today, and it will affect your emotions. As a result, you won't be nearly as demonstrative or loving as usual, which may make certain people wonder what's going on. If they seem to be hurt by your current attitude it's only kind to tell them how you feel, otherwise they'll wonder if they've done something wrong or whether you're going off them. Lucky Number 763 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Leo Emotional matters are a minefield today. You're feeling so sensitive and so easily hurt, that you'll read all sorts of sinister motives into the behavior of loved ones. Quite honestly, you might be better off by yourself until this tricky mood blows over, provided you don't spend your time brooding over imagined slights or nursing your grievances. Rejoin the world when you're feeling more positive. Lucky Number 859 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo This is a rather low-key day, but it could still bring you some very satisfying emotional experiences with a friend. It's a great opportunity to give this person your support and also to work at making your relationship even stronger than it already is. However, don't expect lots of fireworks to accompany all this because the atmosphere will be much more muted than that. Lucky Number 367 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra Your emotions are in rather a fragile state today, and you're quite likely to imagine that someone has slighted you when that isn't really what's happened at all. Maybe they're simply too busy to spend as much time with you as you'd like. Resist the temptation to tell yourself that this is the end of the road, or that you're going to finish the relationship through sheer pique. Wait and see what happens during the next few days before taking such desperate measures. Lucky Number 629 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio You're taking things very seriously today and could easily misconstrue what happens with a certain person, especially if they're too busy to spend much time with you. You might interpret this as a brush-off or a put down, even if it's no such thing. There could also be a rift between you and someone over a religious or ethical parting of the ways. Don't make more of it than it is already. Lucky Number 584 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Sagittarius What is normally a close relationship, feels unhappy and out of your grasp today. Whether you are separated physically or emotionally, it feels as though there's a huge gulf between you. It's putting you on the defensive and you may even toy with the idea of ending the relationship rather than cope with this rift. But don't throw in the towel just yet, because things could soon get back on track or you may realize that they weren't nearly as bad as you feared. Lucky Number 796 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn It's very difficult to make an emotional connection today. There seems to be a big gulf between you which is almost impossible to cross. Try to work out what's wrong, but don't imagine that the situation is worse than it really is. Try not to retreat into a protective sulk that makes the other person feel they're being rejected, because then you'll be setting up a vicious circle. Lucky Number 934 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Aquarius You're taking life very seriously today, especially when it comes to your work and health. Why worry that you can't do your job properly, even though you can? Are you dissatisfied with your reflection in the mirror? The trick lies in knowing when you're being pessimistic and overly critical of yourself, and when you're being realistic. Why take a gloomy view? Decide to see things as they really are. Lucky Number 276 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces