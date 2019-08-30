Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Friday, August 30, 2019

AccuWeather

Aries

March 21-April 19

You feel more confident that your efforts will be successful. That's the kind of attitude that attracts the people and success you are looking for. Self-promotion works very well over the weeks ahead, as does other people's work to your own advantage. Your physical efforts may bring you recognition, or a position of leadership, so be more generous helping others.

Lucky Number

811

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Although it's a good day for making contact with the locals and improving relationships, tension may rise when dealing with male companions or co-workers. Your success may be delayed thanks to actions that are aggressive or too hasty. Check your home for fire hazards. Watch your step to prevent falls, cuts and other mishaps, and avoid domestic scenes.

Lucky Number

857

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The sensitive Moon in canny Cancer urges you to take advantage of your instincts when it comes to money. You are already stretching out to make more contacts in your neighborhood, but this weekend brings some very valuable opportunities, especially with men and men's activities. Carpe diem, seize the day. Don't be afraid to get out and create your own opportunity.

Lucky Number

670

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Moon-ruled Cancer is a sensitive sign, tough on the outside, but quite a softie in the middle. When the Moon is in your sign as it is today, your emotional sensitivity is at a peak, so focus on developing your intuition and spiritual powers, rather than dissolving in floods of tears or sinking into depression. Don't drink too much alcohol, or you might not enjoy the consequences.

Lucky Number

262

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Leo

July 23-August 22

Mars is in your sign now, so your energy is at a peak. However, the Moon is smacking you on the back of the head, so focus on what you have set out to achieve, rather than the sorrows and secrets that might be challenging your sense of self-esteem. Money may be lost if false pride won't let you back away from an unwise financial commitment.

Lucky Number

133

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Friends will stand beside you as your plans and dreams are boosted by the lunar energies. With the Sun and Mercury in your sign, your powerful intellect also receives cosmic support, so if you trust your heart, not just your head, this can be a special time for renewing your inner energy and vitality, and your faith in yourself as an individual.

Lucky Number

763

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Libra

September 23-October 22

Your career and public image could receive a pick-me-up with the Moon in your mid-heaven and Venus in your sign. Make an effort to exert your personal influence. The charm of your personality, willingness to cooperate with others and sense of humor make a big difference. Remember the old cliche about catching more flies with honey than with vinegar.

Lucky Number

123

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

The Moon in romantic Cancer awakens a love of foreign travel, higher knowledge and the joy of discovering things that are off the beaten track. You may be motivated to take important actions that affect your future. It's time to work hard to get attention from the public and those with power and influence. Although you may not necessarily desire to call attention to yourself, your efforts will gain public attention one way or another now and in weeks to come.

Lucky Number

770

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

How to keep up with the costs may be on your mind, but don't worry, it may never happen! Show your honesty, integrity and worth, because It's a very lucky time for you. Your inner vitality and self-image thrive, as you acquit yourself with pride. Social events, such as banquets and other formal affairs may be held in your honor, or in honor of the efforts of a partner or other allies, superiors and other authority figures.

Lucky Number

146

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The Moon in your opposite sign stimulates a cozier atmosphere, especially with loved ones. Unfortunately, powerful Pluto in your sign has been troubling you all year, and tonight can also create a mighty power struggle if you let it. Collect debts and favors owed to you, or make arrangements for repayment of your own debts. Issues concerning insurance, taxes, inheritance, or money that you manage for others may also demand more of your time.

Lucky Number

439

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You run into a few obstacles, as red tape and regulations, delays, and obstructive types test your determination and distract you from the business at hand. Do not be discouraged and don't let impatience prevent you from hearing good advice from those who are older and wiser. Don't defy tradition and authority, but pay attention to what is necessary and indeed, proper. Sail a steady course.

Lucky Number

550

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Take pride and emotional satisfaction from your home, children, and delightful opportunities that arise under the romantic Cancer Moon. Female relationships are particularly meaningful, and a woman may provide valuable assistance. Your emotional level is high, and your intuition is right on target. Things are apt to have a way of working out to your advantage.

Lucky Number

124

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces
