Horoscopes for Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Aries The moody Moon has moved into emotional Cancer and your fourth house, so give a little attention to the home and matters of the home. Nurture those that need it, including yourself. You could go for the romantic tryst or the lost afternoon with your loved one. You could be feeling rambunctiously horny! If mattress dancing doesn't grab you, then just be nice and make a special effort to avoid fighting with loved ones or family members. Lucky Number 704 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Taurus The restless Moon has moved into Cancer and your third house, so you'll communicate through feelings, especially where partners are concerned. You could find yourself really in tune with your loved one. Make the most of this. Friends can uplift you today so enjoy their company. Work may strike an odd note though. You may be uncertain of someone or confused as to how you go about getting done what's expected of you. Just bide your time a little and the confusion will clear. Lucky Number 579 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini Go over the budget and look carefully at your spending and how you're managing things. These matters need consideration even if you don't feel like giving it. If the books are balanced then spend something on a small gift for a friend, or perhaps spoil yourself just a little. Are you looking after yourself and your home? A little bit of home care followed by a nice cool bath and a bit of relaxation could do wonders if you'd let it. Contact with women or women friends will bring joy today. Lucky Number 295 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Cancer The Moon is in your sign so the feeling of the moment and the consequent shift of mood will be the order of the day. Though you might be moody, you'll also be deeply emotional and sensitive to the feelings of others. The urge to intimate congress could be stirring in your nether regions. Try an afternoon of passion in your own private sea. Take a wander on the beach and find a private nook for you and your lover. Enjoy! Lucky Number 558 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Leo Pull back a little today (not too far) and tend to your own emotional state. You are a fiery and passionate Lion after all so there is a need sometimes to look inward and see if you can work out exactly how you are feeling instead of just knowing the feelings you're prepared to let others see. Seek the closeness of family and loved ones and find some security in that. Otherwise, just get right away for at least part of the day so that you can breath deeply and let down the defenses. Lucky Number 798 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo There could be a bit of pressure today to keep the balance between home and work, with one of them demanding attention and seeming to take from the others. You have to be the spirit level by which the necessary balance is maintained. Don't be overridden. Keep lines of communication open and don't let any clashes or ill-feeling throw you off the path you need to keep. Any help you need is there in the form of guidance or good counsel from professionals or trained people to whom you can turn. Lucky Number 093 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Libra Use the flow today to create harmonious interchanges between yourself and those you work with. There could be an ease with getting things done if you just go about it the right way. The Moon's in Cancer and your tenth house over the course of the day. Just don't push anyone too hard. Don't get moody. If you stay on top of things then work related issues will just move ahead as if by magic. Maintain the right atmosphere with your charm. Lucky Number 491 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Scorpio Things start moving a little better today after something of an erratic flow. Get away by the sea if you get the opportunity, as the slow slap of the waves will do your heart the world of good. If you do decide to go somewhere, take a sympathetic companion or friend and have a good old heart to heart. You might feel full of glowing charm today and others might just agree with you. Communication could solve many little problems or just ease a troubled mind. Lucky Number 547 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Sagittarius The day begins with the Moon in Cancer and your eighth house, producing a brooding feeling that will need to be dealt with. Are you caught up in any situation that you're unhappy about? Is money tying you up? Are the joint or family needs more of a constriction than you'd like? Lack of freedom's always an issue for you. If a certain irritability or frustration creeps into your day, there could be something you're unhappy about in the answers to these questions. Give them thought. Lucky Number 956 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn With the Moon in Cancer activating your seventh house, the emphasis goes onto your emotional life and how partners or loved ones are feeling. What you're doing may have to be adjusted to them and their needs. There could be friendships and connections that come through family or partners that will enhance today and make it more pleasurable. Putting effort into a common purpose could generate some very enjoyable feelings. Lucky Number 149 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius The moody Moon's in Cancer, narrowing the focus down to household and family matters. Attend to anything that needs doing to keep the day to day running smooth. It should be simple to keep the balance today with regard to money matters, work requirements and family matters. Don't forget to give a little space to your intimate life, the fuel that keeps all these other things running. Time given to partners or self-nurture is well spent. Lucky Number 561 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo