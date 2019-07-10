Horoscopes for Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Aries Throw yourself into your daily routine and give it all you've got. If you really concentrate on what you're doing, whether it's the washing up or weeding the garden, you'll find it helps you to unwind. At some point you could do someone a favor, especially if they aren't feeling very well or they can't really look after themselves properly. And you'll do it with a good grace, too. Lucky Number 374 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Taurus You're in a very affectionate and demonstrative mood, and looking for every opportunity to show it. You might give loved ones many more hugs than usual, pay someone a heartfelt compliment or remind someone special of how much you care about them. Don't be shy about this because your actions will put everyone in a good mood, and they'll also make you feel great. Lucky Number 320 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Gemini You're hankering for your home comforts and for familiar faces, so you won't feel very easy if you find yourself in different surroundings from usual. If possible, you want to spend the day in the company of people you know inside out. Food also figures high on your list of priorities, so let your culinary inspiration take flight. Lucky Number 802 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Cancer This is a wonderful day for mixing with people and chatting to whoever happens to be around. You'll enjoy keeping up with all the gossip, not to mention spreading some of your own whenever you get the chance. You'll also have fun if you can go shopping, even if you're only looking and don't intend to buy anything. Lucky Number 452 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Leo You're in a protective and security-conscious mood, and you aren't very keen on the idea of taking emotional, financial or physical risks. You might even feel rather possessive towards loved ones because you're reluctant to let them out of your sight. This isn't a good day for discussing any changes that challenge the stability of your world because they feel like too much of a threat at the moment. Lucky Number 634 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo You're wrapped up in your own concerns, thoughts and preoccupations today. That's as it should be, although there may be times when you'll have to force yourself out of your self-contained mood in order to concentrate on other people instead. If you don't do this they'll accuse you of being too self-obsessed for words and they will definitely have a point. Lucky Number 223 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra You need to hide in your shell today, especially if you're confronted by someone you consider to be aggressive or unnerving. You certainly won't want to come out fighting or to stick your neck out in any way, because you simply don't feel mentally or emotionally equipped to take such a stance. Don't worry, you'll feel better tomorrow. Lucky Number 219 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Scorpio You need friends today Scorpio. You need to feel that you're surrounded by people who are on your side and with whom you've got something in common. So you'll be happiest if you can get together with some of your chums, even if you don't do anything very memorable. What you do right now is not as important to you as the way you're feeling. Lucky Number 118 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius Your emotions are near the surface today and could erupt at any minute. Are you feeling particularly stirred up about something, such as a long-range goal or your career? If so, it could prompt you to have an emotional outburst at some point. Your dealings with older friends and relatives will be satisfying and helpful, provided that they don't try to patronize you. Lucky Number 640 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn This is a brilliant day for learning something new about the world. It doesn't have to be in a very dramatic way, either, so reading an interesting article in a newsfeed might do the trick. Your brain is keen to be engaged in all sorts of fascinating thoughts and concepts right now, so feed it with lots of information because you'll enjoy yourself working it all out. Lucky Number 821 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius Your feelings run very deep today, putting you in a much more intense and emotional mood than usual. This is great for exploring your feelings and possibly even thinking about past situations that you usually try to ignore because they're so painful, but there's a chance that it will make you take things much more seriously than you would at other times. This may or may not be a good thing. Lucky Number 905 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer