Horoscopes for Saturday, June 22, 2019

Aries A friend is full of enthusiasm for something and they want you to get involved as well. They may try to rope you into one of their favourite activities, or persuade you to join a club that they belong to. It's a good idea to go along with their suggestions, at least up to a point, because they could lead to some very interesting or enjoyable experiences further down the line. Lucky Number 166 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Taurus There's a very convivial atmosphere between you and colleagues right now. You're all getting along very well together, and there might be a lot more laughter than usual. It's definitely helped by the fact you're going out of your way to be pleasant and easy-going. If you're working with someone new, you should break the ice and invite them out for a drink. Lucky Number 527 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini You're feeling a lot more cheerful, thank goodness, and you want to celebrate. What do you have in mind? You might fancy going out on the tiles with your mates, or perhaps you feel like venturing further afield and taking off on a weekend break? Any form of travel goes down well with you now, but you'll be in your element if you can visit somewhere for the first time. Lucky Number 310 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer You're back on great form after yesterday's temporary blip, especially when it comes to getting on with your work or shouldering responsibilities. You could get some help in all this, which will come in useful provided that other people resist the urge to tell you what to do, because that won't go down at all well. You'll also enjoy working as part of a team, as long as you aren't merely the oily rag. Lucky Number 311 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Leo This is the perfect day for filling others with enthusiasm or giving them plenty of encouragement, especially if they've been feeling rather downhearted lately. You won't do this in a thoughtless or chivvying sort of way, either, so there will be nothing to reproach yourself for later on. If your holiday plans are still in the pipeline, check how they're coming along. Lucky Number 881 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo Make a list of all the things that are awaiting your attention and then systematically work your way through them today. You're in the sort of no-nonsense mood in which you simply want to get the chores out of the way, with no messing about. It's also a good day for paying bills, balancing your check book and tackling other financial necessities. You'll be glad to get them out of the way. Lucky Number 700 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra It's a day for enjoying yourself, so let's hope you can find the time for some fun in your busy schedule. Ideally, you should join forces with some of your favourite people at some point, whether you're meeting them for a drink or you'll all be attending the same party. Children will help to make your day and you'll love doing something playful together. Lucky Number 480 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Scorpio You're in quite a domesticated mood today and you'll enjoy pottering around at home, tackling the chores and keeping on top of your household duties. Given your current high levels of energy, you might even decide to combine the housework with some exercise and work up a sweat while you're doing the dusting or hoovering. Think how virtuous you'll feel! Lucky Number 176 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius You're in a fabulously sunny frame of mood today, so don't be selfish and keep it to yourself. Instead, spread it around so other people can get a share of your cheerful attitude. It seems only fair, really! You'll enjoy going out on the town, even if it's only in a very modest way because of your current economy drive. Lucky Number 105 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn If you're going shopping today you'll want to rush around at top speed and you won't want anyone to slow you down. So if you take someone along for company you'd better make sure that they can match your hectic pace and won't start to flag. Try not to be too hasty when buying items, because otherwise you might pick up the wrong thing and only notice your mistake when you've got it home. Lucky Number 342 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Aquarius You're feeling a million times better than you were yesterday, and you're eager to do something exciting and enjoyable. Well, what do you have in mind? You're also feeling much more optimistic than you were yesterday, so you could be ready to take a chance or risk because you're pretty sure it will turn out OK. And you could be right! Lucky Number 800 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries