Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Saturday, June 1, 2019
Aries
Is someone trying to spend your money for you? They may be doing it with the best of intentions, but even so they may come up with ideas that are a lot more expensive or ambitious than you can manage. If you're at work you'll enjoy doing some brainstorming and showing off your razor-sharp intellect.
Lucky Number471
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
Big ideas? You've got stacks of them today and they keep on coming. The trick is not to restrict or limit them, but not to follow up on every one of them either. If you wait a short while, you may decide that some of your brainwaves aren't worth pursuing, but others will definitely look promising, and those will be the ones to concentrate on.
Lucky Number181
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Gemini
The month gets off to a rather tense start, and you're feeling restless and agitated. The merest hint of a restriction or imposition will really irritate you, and may even make you rebel in ways that are completely over the top. Not that you care about such things right now, although you will in a few days' time when you feel calmer.
Lucky Number992
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
Someone is being contrary and hard to deal with today. They seem determined to do the opposite of whatever you want. This sort of unhelpful attitude will drive you batty if you let it get to you, so instead let it run off like water off a duck's back. You may also face frustration if you're trying to separate yourself from the influence of your family and they keep trying to lure you back into the fold.
Lucky Number524
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
You're full of ideas today, especially where your work is concerned. In fact there will be no shortage of them, but the trick is to sort out the good ones from the bad. So, remember it's quality rather than quantity that counts, especially if you want to share your thoughts with your boss or colleagues.
Lucky Number474
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
Don't get carried away by enthusiasm and end up committing to things that you can't really handle. Do you have the time? You'll kick yourself about it later on if you don't. You should also avoid talking about politics or religion, because you might say the wrong thing.
Lucky Number686
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
You're desperately trying to be a person in your own right, but it seems that a certain someone is very reluctant to let you do this. In fact, they may try to block your progress in some way, perhaps by harking back to the past you once shared, or overreacting to every indication of your growing individuality. It's frustrating, but try to rise above it.
Lucky Number406
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
All social events go with a swing today. You're in exactly the right sort of mood to mix with people, even if they aren't your favourite choice of companion. If things have been slightly tense with a neighbor or close relative recently, this is a marvellous opportunity to pour oil on troubled waters, perhaps by apologizing if necessary or simply by charming them out of their grumpy attitude.
Lucky Number467
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
Someone is easily distracted today, making them unpredictable and a bit of a loose cannon. You have no way of knowing what they're going to do from one minute to the next, although embarrassing you seems to be high on the list of probabilities. Keep your cool because the more ruffled you are, the more you'll encourage this person to commit further outrages. Besides, is it really so awful?
Lucky Number637
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
You need plenty of leeway today, otherwise you'll feel bored and hemmed in. Ideally, you should introduce lots of variety into your day before you reach the stage of wanting to climb the walls, because once that happens who knows what you'll do to make life more interesting. Have a row with your boss? Offend someone influential? You'll want to let off steam and you may not care how you do it. Not good news!
Lucky Number549
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
June gets off to an unpredictable start in which you're left wondering what on earth is going on. There could be a bolt from the blue to contend with, or a secret might be unearthed, to everyone's consternation. Try to avoid talking about controversial topics such as religion and politics because they're almost guaranteed to wind other people up.
Lucky Number363
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
The last thing you want today is to be with people who try to clip your wings or tie you down in any way. Right now you're a free spirit and no one can tell you what to do. Do yourself a favor and keep away from people who suffocate you emotionally, or who are boringly predictable. You've got no patience with them at the moment.
