Horoscopes for Friday, May 24, 2019

Aries The Moon lights up your eleventh house of friends and associates today, placing the focus on your playmates and peers. You can have a good time socializing now, so don't pass up the chance to meet friends for lunch or dinner. Challenging relationships present themselves and edgy love may be in the air tonight. Lucky Number 586 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Taurus The sensitive Moon activates your tenth house of career and reputation, squaring up with disruptive Uranus to create confusion. You may be under pressure to perform like a super hero as you are considered one of the most capable on your team. Of course this is flattering, but even the stalwart Bull needs assistance at times. Keep a slow and steady pace and do not let the expectations of others rattle you. Lucky Number 988 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Gemini Today is perfect for being spontaneous. If a good idea pops into your mind and it's feasible, go for it! A trip into the city if you live in the country will be stimulating, while those of you who live downtown should really consider going for a walk in the country. Change your routine in some way. A change of scenery is recommended to keep the Twins happy and healthy. Lucky Number 778 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Cancer The normally impressionable Crab may be vulnerable as the receptive Moon battles disruptive Uranus, while boosting the communicative power of Mercury. Some of you may find yourself communicating with those on the other side, whether in dreams or conversations you seem to be having with yourself. If you allow your intuition to govern you, be sure to keep your wits about you. Lucky Number 768 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo It will be easy to know where you stand as the Moon glides through your seventh house, which rules open enemies as well as best friends. Whether you are in competition with a worthy opponent or spending the afternoon with your better half, there is no question about the relationship. Harmony and understanding can be promoted by trying to see things from another's perspective. Lucky Number 557 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo Over the next two days, the spotlight shines on your relationships with co-workers and your working environment. By being sensitive to the needs and feeling of others, you can be instrumental in improving the work environment for everyone. In fact, with a little bit of teamwork, you can achieve awards and kudos for your wise innovations. This is also a good time to begin alternative health therapies. Lucky Number 861 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra Today's mood is light and easy as the Moon dances through breezy Aquarius and your fifth house of romance and creativity. More people are open to having a good time and forgetting about their troubles for a while, so join the party! This evening you should kick back and enjoy something that is pure entertainment. Cut yourself some slack. Lucky Number 777 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Scorpio The sensitive Moon activates your fourth house of home and family, turning your emotions inward. All of life is one grand cycle that you are eternally connected to. Spend time recharging your spiritual batteries as tomorrow may be considerable more stressful. Lucky Number 956 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius The Moon in your third house of communication stimulates your natural talents and abilities. The cosmos communicates through the symbolic language of synchronicity, so what seems like coincidence is often quite meaningful. Keep your heart and mind open to soul messages. Lucky Number 889 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn You may at last be able to express and make sense of a deep subconscious issue as the intuitive Moon and clever Mercury are in a good aspect. However, other emotional matters can also come forward suddenly, especially if money problems lie at their core. Some of you will experience a breakthrough. The Law of Abundance states that in giving you receive. Be open to this. Lucky Number 417 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius With the emotional Moon in your sign, good things can happen. As the Tibetans say, you don't always know when you are having good luck, so consider that minor mishaps may actually be blessings in disguise today. At the very least, you should be practically irresistible to the opposite sex. Lucky Number 514 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius