Horoscopes for Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Aries You are likely to get involved in a spirited discussion as the Sun enters Gemini, in which you explain your beliefs and values to other people. Not only will this help you to clarify what you think, it will also give others a useful insight into what really matters to you. On a more mundane note, this is a good day to return something faulty to a shop because you'll be able to put your case well. Lucky Number 585 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Taurus If a friend has been bugging you recently, you are likely to have a few sharp words with them today. However, least said soonest mended, so don't labour the point or turn them against you. Besides, as the Sun and Mercury enter Gemini, you have better things to do with your time, such as taking part in a gathering of likeminded people or having a long chat with one special person. Lucky Number 633 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini You've been rather retiring and unassuming at times during the past few weeks but you start to emerge from your shell today, as the Sun and Mercury swing into Gemini. In fact, there'll be no stopping you between now and mid June, especially if you're hoping to blaze a trail or act on your own initiative. This will also be a great time to bolster your self-confidence with activities that make you feel good. Lucky Number 097 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer Your mind is working well today so give it plenty of exercise. You could get involved in an intellectual discussion that forces you to think things through for yourself, or you might have to do some serious thinking about a forthcoming travel plan. If you're often wary of saying what you think you'll feel much braver about speaking up today, which is good news if you want to fight your corner or express your point of view. Lucky Number 826 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo During the next four weeks with the cosmic emphasis on Gemini you'll benefit from spending time on your plans and dreams for the future. Instead of always thinking of these as things that might happen one day if you're lucky, alter your attitude and start thinking of them as things that will definitely happen. And maybe you could start the ball rolling by turning a modest wish into reality? Lucky Number 457 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo The Gemini Sun urges you to concentrate on your long-term ambitions and goals during the next four weeks, especially if these will advance your career or enhance your reputation. This is your chance to be in the limelight and get yourself noticed, so don't be modest about showing off your talents and abilities. Your self-confidence will also get a boost, which could come in handy. Lucky Number 648 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra You'll have a real thirst for adventure with the Sun in Gemini during the next four weeks, and the burning question is how you're going to satisfy it. Maybe you fancy taking off on a journey, whether it's through a holiday, a day break or a long weekend. Or perhaps you have to stay put but you're going to send your brain on its travels instead by increasing your knowledge. Opportunities will never be far away, either, so try to grab them whenever you spot them. Lucky Number 821 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Scorpio You're in a very spirited frame of mind as the Sun cruises into Gemini, making it easy for you to captivate people and make the conversation sparkle. This is just what you want if you're hoping to dazzle a certain someone or you want to impress a whole crowd of people. If you get drawn into a discussion or negotiation you'll have no problems in sticking up for yourself. Lucky Number 303 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Sagittarius The astrological emphasis starts to switch to your relationships as the Sun enters Gemini, making the next four weeks the perfect opportunity to concentrate on partnerships and other associations. It's an opportunity to take part in some teamwork, even if this isn't your usual style. It's also a marvellous time to make an emotional commitment to someone, such as moving in with them. Lucky Number 497 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn You're quick off the mark today, not only physically but mentally too. There are no flies on you, Cap, and anyone who tries to get the better of you in a discussion will soon have to retire to lick their wounds. It's not that you'll be rude or aggressive with the Sun in Gemini, simply that right now you can run rings around other people and you've got a clever answer to virtually anything. Lucky Number 433 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Aquarius Your love life will blossom during the next four weeks as the cosmic emphasis switches to Gemini, whether that means falling in love with someone new, enjoying a happy phase in an existing relationship or simply enjoying the company of some of your favourite people. There could be good news about a child or a forthcoming celebration, too, which will lift your spirits. Lucky Number 893 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer