Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Saturday, May 18, 2019
Aries
Try hard not to let money or possessions come between you and a friend today, unless it's over something that has got to be sorted out before it goes any further. For instance, if someone owes you money and has consistently failed to pay it back, this is a good day for mentioning it to them and finding out what's going on. If necessary, you may have to be quite vehement.
Taurus
Today's Full Moon in intense Scorpio will have a big impact on your relationships during the next two weeks, so stand by. If the cracks have been starting to show in a partnership, this could be when they turn into major fault lines that demand action. Can they be repaired or do they spell the end of the line? It may feel like a crisis but that doesn't mean it really is one, so don't over-react.
Gemini
Today's Full Moon will have a powerful impact on your health during the next two weeks. Maybe this is the spur you need to inspire you to take better care of yourself, such as improving your diet, getting more exercise or finally consulting the doctor about something that's worrying you. It will also be the end of a chapter connected with your work, but don't fret because this ending will lead on to a new beginning.
Cancer
Today's Full Moon will affect your love life significantly during the next two weeks. You might have to say goodbye to someone you care about, or you may realize some difficult truths about your relationship. You may also have to make a tricky decision about a child or a creative project. Although this won't be a very easy time, don't make it worse by over-reacting and turning every hitch into a major drama.
Leo
You have energy to burn today and it needs positive outlets, otherwise you'll be rather ratty and impatient. You want to work on activities that will show you in a good light, and you'll be annoyed if anyone objects to what you're doing or points out where you're going wrong. If you've been nursing a secret passion for someone, the frustration will really get to you.
Virgo
You have a tremendous amount of nervous energy today and you need to find positive ways of expressing it, otherwise it could make you rather irritable and restless. Ideally, you should do something physical, such as going for a brisk walk, cleaning the house while working up a sweat or getting your money's worth out of the gym. Don't take out your frustrations on people who don't deserve them.
Libra
Emotional tension is in the air today, making it a fraught but exciting day. The fur could really fly between you and someone you fancy, especially if you aren't yet having a sexual relationship with them. Try to channel all this energy into positive directions, such as doing something creative or transforming. It will also help to keep active.
Scorpio
Today's Full Moon in Scorpio will have a dramatic impact on your life during the next two weeks. That's because it's urging you to make some far-reaching changes to your personal life. Maybe you need to readjust your daily schedule so you've got more time for yourself, or perhaps you ought to accept that one particular chapter of your life is over and it's time to move on. By doing this you'll create the space for something new to enter your life.
Sagittarius
You're under a lot of pressure today, which makes you rather tetchy and tense. Even so, you should try to channel your nervous energy in constructive directions because then you'll achieve a tremendous amount. If you'll be seeing someone you fancy from afar, there will be plenty of sparks flying between you. But what do they mean?
Capricorn
You're very feisty and energetic thanks to the Full Moon in your eleventh house. There's a lot you want to achieve and you'll get rather impatient if anyone stands in your way. A close relationship with a friend will either be sexy and exciting beyond belief, or bad-tempered and tetchy. If you're in a grumpy mood, try to work out why -- and what would improve matters. One thing that's bound to help is physical exercise, because it will burn off any excess nervous energy.
Aquarius
You're raring to go at the Full Moon, especially on domestic projects. You'll achieve a tremendous amount if you're allowed to proceed at your own pace and in your own time, but you'll soon get ratty if you suspect someone is breathing down your neck or trying to tell you what to do. You'll also feel irritated with people you know really well, so be prepared for a few fireworks.
Pisces
Your feelings have the upper hand at the Scorpio Full Moon, making you delightfully sensual and fervent. If you're hoping for a passionate encounter with you-know-who, you'll be really hot stuff. However, in other situations you could become somewhat tempestuous and irritable, especially if you suspect that things aren't going the way you want.
