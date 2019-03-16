Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Saturday, March 16, 2019

March 16, 2019 05:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Discord at home may add to the pressure you face now; it seems that both the world and your family are conspiring against you. Of course you know that isn't true, but you may be supersensitive as the Moon activates your fourth house of home and family. You may need to find some time for yourself, preferably in a natural setting. Take a walk in the park or sit outside in your own backyard.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The Moon moves through creative Cancer and your third house of communications today and you may be ready to give someone a piece of your mind. Choose your words carefully, however . this could be the showdown at the OK Corral, so you don't want to show your hand prematurely. You have a chance to recruit others to your side now; make the most of your opportunities. Communication gets better as the day draws on.

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The presence of the responsive Moon in your second house of personal finances may turn you into a real go-getter today. If you put your mind to it, you can achieve a lot. You may be uncharacteristically possessive during this transit, so resist the urge to bite someone's head off if they come to close to what is yours. The same holds true for your personal values. Financial obstructions ease later in the day.

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Anyone standing in your way is likely to be flattened as the emotional Moon clashes with stern Saturn and obstructive Pluto. However, communication improves later in the day, when whatever you express will come across with a great deal of power and charm, so use this to your advantage. However, what may seem perfectly normal and reasonable to you may seem over the top to someone less flexible.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Some Lions may have a hard time getting out from under the covers today. Sleep late if that is what your body is telling you to do. Many of you will have strange and confusing dreams during this time frame . write them down for analysis later. This is a day for quiet pursuits and pleasures, so don't expect or demand too much of yourself.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Many Virgos will find friends and associates harder to handle as the sensitive Moon glides through moody Cancer today. Lively debates are likely and much can be accomplished while this energy lasts. However, keep personal discussions on a pleasant level, as you are likely to be misunderstood. Don't forward any cheeky email!

Libra

September 23-October 22

You may need to step around touchy superiors as those in authority are likely to be bombastic now. Ugly scenes may happen in public view, but you can easily steer clear of them. Forewarned is forearmed, so bite your tongue and count to ten when the unreasonable demands of others make you want to scream.

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Scorpio is loaded with enthusiasm as the Moon dances in romantic Cancer. Although some serious upsets are indicated earlier in the day, this is nevertheless a wonderful day for you to be among others, especially foreigners and cultural types. Your natural ability to fascinate is enhanced, while a sense of excitement prevails. It would be a shame for you to hide yourself away from the rest of the world. If you are currently home bound, find a simpatico group to chat with online!

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The emotional Moon moves through your eighth house of sex, money and power today, causing some of you to feel your passions rising. It may be nearly impossible for you to keep your emotions on an even keel, but if you step back from each situation you will at least be able to maintain self-control. Romantic relationships may require emotional declarations of love under this transit.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The emotional Moon may contribute intensity to heated debates between you and your closest associates. Sea Goats involved in competition will be especially driven to win, as it seems your very life depends upon it. As volatile as today's energy might be, you can put it to good use by tackling a project with someone you enjoy working with.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The Moon in moody Cancer could contribute to a case of indigestion for you today. Uncooperative co-workers and surly customers may have you ready to scream. A brisk walk around the building may help you release stress hormones as they seem to build endlessly throughout the day. Later in the day should be a lot better.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The Moon in your fifth house of pleasure creates beautiful energy with the Sun in your sign. Anything you do will be done with gusto as emotions increase in passion. Some may have romantic opportunities of a rather intense nature as powerful Pluto lends a keynote. Those of you involved in creative projects will make progress under today's influences.

