Horoscopes for Friday, March 1, 2019

Aries
You may be tempted to daydream now, but with the Moon sailing though your tenth house of career and reputation, you need to display greater concentration. Venus, planet of love and harmony, enters your eleventh house of friends and groups so your social life will heat up over the coming weeks. In addition, a personal goal that has been dear to your heart is about to be realized. However, if you go out on the town it could work out to be quite expensive.
Lucky Number097
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
The Moon moves through Capricorn and your ninth house of travel and education, preparing you for changes. Trying new things such as new foods and different cultures will be uplifting for you at this time; you might even consider signing up for a course in a foreign language. Venus, planet of love and harmony and your planetary ruler, enters your tenth house of professional success and honors. This is a phenomenal time for you to gain career rewards and see that you are truly appreciated for all you do.
Lucky Number958
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
Life is looking pretty sweet from where you're standing, and you want to celebrate. If you can't think of any other reason to raise a glass or go out on the town, celebrate the fact that Venus enters Aquarius today! It's a favorable time to plan a long journey. You may even meet a potential love who is of another culture.You certainly won't need much encouragement to go out and have a good time, but the only problem will lie in knowing when to stop.
Lucky Number863
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
If you make a conscious effort to say and do the right things, the Moon in your seventh house of partners will bring cooperation. It may be hard if you're feeling emotional or sensitive, but if you are willing to be gracious, that will earn you kudos. Venus slipping into Aquarius makes you long to give into temptation and indulge yourself. Your spouse could receive a raise or you might hear news about a loan or mortgage coming through. Other people's money will benefit you now, but leave the plastic at home so you can't use it even if you want to.
Lucky Number938
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
With the Moon moving through your sixth house of health and service, it's time to evaluate your daily habits. How long has it been since you last flossed your teeth? Have you been getting regular exercise? Your work environment is also an important consideration - it's time to get organized. Venus, planet of love and harmony, begins a tour of your seventh house of committed partnerships today. This will put a delightful energy in your love life. The potential for a romance to turn into an engagement or even marriage is strong.
Lucky Number297
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
The next two days could be very romantic indeed as the cosy Moon stimulates your fifth house of love and pleasure; allow yourself to love and be loved today. Love inspires you to be the best you can be; it need not force you to change because you will be motivated to rise to your greatest heights for it. Children can also bring great joy during this time frame, so be sure to connect with the young ones in your life. Venus brings a boost in health over the coming weeks and a more harmonious work environment. You may even find an office romance.
Lucky Number325
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Libra
You can be very happy at home tonight as the Moon transits your fourth house of home and family, but your mate may want to go out on the town. You'll be torn between what you want to do and what your partner desires. Venus, your ruling planet of love, is touring your fifth house of romance now. It's quite possible that if you're single, the true love of your life is about to make his or her presence known. Whether or not you're dating someone, the joy you will have for life these days is unsurpassed.. Love the moments!
Lucky Number336
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
You might feel rather talkative today as the Moon moves through Capricorn, your eleventh house of friends, hopes and wishes. Discuss your goals with a close friend. Venus, the planet that rules beauty and decorating, is now touring your fourth house of home and family. There has never been a better time to give your home a new look. The itch to accessorize and makeover at least one room is strong.
Lucky Number281
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
The Moon moves through Capricorn and your second house of personal finances today, giving some of you the irresistible urge to buy something .There is nothing wrong with treating yourself to a small luxury, just be sure to stay within your budget. Venus, the planet of love, harmony and attraction begins a tour of your third house of communication. Not only will your words resonate with more eloquence and grace, but others will be extra receptive to what you have to say. Use it well!
Lucky Number792
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
With the Moon in your sign, it's the sort of day you should try to do whatever pleases you most. It might be attending a social event, or more solitary pursuits. Venus in your house of income brings money to you and your self-worth is ultra-positive now. But better leave your wallet or purse at home because it's one of those days when your willpower is non-existent. It will be great fun at the time, of course, especially if you buy some status symbols or designer clothes, but you may not feel quite so cheery when you add up how much you've spent.
Lucky Number297
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
Slow motion may be the best way to describe this interminable day .it's not a bad one, it just might seem endless. This said, with Venus, the planet of love and attraction, in your sign now, you've never looked better! The ability you have to attract anyone and anything to you is strong. You may have the urge to update your wardrobe or try a new hairstyle. Go with it!
Lucky Number693
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
After a hard day's work, you can loosen up as the Moon moves through creative Capricorn and your eleventh house of friends and associates .However, you may want to guard just how much information you divulge to your pals over drinks. Venus, the planet that rules money and love, enters your most private sector - the twelfth house. It's likely that you will be more reclusive over the coming weeks. Are you pining over a secret love ?
