Horoscopes for Tuesday, January 22, 2019

Aries
Family and domestic matters that have required your attention for some time now should begin to improve today. Regarding pressure at work: it seems to still be about and could begin to increase again, but it's important to focus on some domestic issues today. If you've been thinking about joining or beginning a group activity of any sort, this is an ideal time to pursue it. This is also an excellent time for socializing and making new friends.
Lucky Number755
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
Material success is on the cards today and self awareness ensures harmonious relationships with others. Children will have a happy day with loved ones, forging deeper bonds. Your cash flow appears to be in good shape and you should be enjoying good health at the moment.
Lucky Number664
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
The sensual Moon in your twelfth house inclines you to take some time to recharge your spiritual batteries, perhaps through reflection, perhaps just some relaxed enjoyments that soothe your soul. It's definitely the sort of day to take it easy and keep a low profile.
Lucky Number361
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
Your social and business calendars remain booked, but even the most ambitious people need to relax sometimes, Cancer. What's the harm in letting yourself go for just one day? Some wonderful new idea might appear when your brain isn't too stressed to recognize it. If you can't call in sick, delegate as much work as possible. Avoid overtime at all costs. If it can't be completed during regular working hours, it will have to wait.
Lucky Number789
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
You're feeling a bit jumpy these days and there are people who may take advantage of this. Escape feels like the best option, but you'll give up a lot if you do so. Those who return must stand at the back of the line with the other newcomers. Use your brain rather than your fists when solving problems today. You can outwit the best of them if you can find a way to control your temper.
Lucky Number889
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
Your opinion of yourself has been less than positive lately, but that's about to change. You finally get it into your head that you don't have to settle for anything less than you deserve! Let this be the day that you take the first steps toward discovering a new taste or changing your habits for the better. Your mind is open, and your inhibitions seem to be taking a vacation. Newcomers are sure to meet you at your best.
Lucky Number865
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
A foundation that seemed perfectly solid yesterday is starting to crumble. As questionable events take place, even partners begin to question one another. People who want the same thing face a wide range of differences on other subjects. The real test lies in how you handle yourself once you stray from common ground. If you can get through the next twenty four hours without getting into a fight, you should have nothing to worry about.
Lucky Number935
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Scorpio
For the life of you, you can't figure out why everyone is questioning your motives today. Are your efforts noble and necessary? Well of course they are, you're a Scorpion! Is everyone responding with the appropriate gratitude? Well maybe not. Pay attention to your style of delivery, and see how, with a few subtle changes, you can make this picture as perfect as it can possibly be. There may be more at work behind the scenes than you think and if big egos are involved, you should be among the first
Lucky Number442
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
You've let your guard down more than usual. You have to exert yourself to get your work done today, and you'll have to ride others. Look at events and proposals critically to avoid being taken for a ride. Reject ones that require you to put your hand in your own pocket.
Lucky Number130
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
With the romantic Moon in sensual Taurus, the cosmic powers are beaming down on you today. Things might get rather edgy, nonetheless, but make the most of the sexy inclinations tonight. Avoid power struggles, especially over money.
Lucky Number113
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
Financial difficulties due to poor investments or unforeseen expenses will be depressing. Listen to the advice of respected friends. You will be emotional regarding your present relationship, but don't make any rash decisions. Make a concerted effort before you throw in the towel.
Lucky Number547
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
Kindness to others arouses a positive response. You have a great imagination and a strong dreamlike quality. Although you are inventive, innovative and quick to rise to any occasion that promises to be unusual, you are so sensitive to your own feelings that you may not have noticed how your actions affect others.
