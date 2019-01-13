Horoscopes for Sunday, January 13, 2019

Aries
Uh oh! There is trouble brewing on the romantic front. What may have seemed like an absolute meeting of two passionate bodies yesterday seems to have taken a turn towards an annoyance rather than a pleasure. There is a strong possibility relationships will feel the pinch regarding breakups or intense emotional flare-ups. Good luck!
Lucky Number883
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
Your problem solving capabilities soar today Taurus, as you state your points clearly, concisely but ever so passionately. For those who may face public speaking, you will simply shine! If there are legal issues in your life, today will prove a positive time for conclusion and resolution. Your dealings with those in foreign lands are still a major comfort and source of absolute pleasure and intrigue.
Lucky Number777
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
Today will change the balance for the rest of the month as the topics discussed will be important to you as you are empowered with what you believe is just and fair. If you are involved in a relationship or career option you are not happy with, you will have the intellectual energy to bring your concerns to the forefront and seek active solutions. This is a good time to seek a pay increase or promotion.
Lucky Number704
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
You want to know who did what and with whom today Cancer, desiring to explore all the juicy snippets of gossip from your friends, whilst remaining somewhat elusive about your own personal details. You will find your creative energy is ignited and earning capacity possibilities seem to appear out of nowhere. Try and go easy on the gossip though Cancer, don't enjoy it too much. You DO appreciate they talk about you too, don't you?
Lucky Number156
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
You will have the energy to rid yourself of what is not working for you Leo, and the emphasis is pointing straight to romantic connections. You have a firm drive at the moment to achieve exactly what you want and if your interests are not fitting into that equation, it will be quite easy to separate yourself from them today.
Lucky Number802
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
You will really enjoy socializing with a willingness to discuss the heart of the matter in quite intense topics. You are intrigued by the life and death process at the moment and will find it stimulating to converse with like-minded people who share the same interest. That sounds so morbid doesn't it? You know what I mean though Virgo, taking the interest beyond the surface mumbo jumbo and getting to the heart of alternative religious and spiritual subjects.
Lucky Number743
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
Whether you are working or not, the energy of today is a great one to aim for higher things in your life whether it is more money or simple appreciation for your contributions. You have a firm understanding of how you want things to be and will state your case clearly and concisely. This is the day to solve a few of your concerns in a calm and positive manner.
Lucky Number558
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
This is a fantastic day for communications Scorpio, especially in the work arena. You are confident and focused on problem solving in positive ways. You will seek compromise where there is turmoil but your future vision is grand and in your sights, so those around you will be inspired by the words you have to say. Highly motivational day for positive achievement Scorpio.
Lucky Number330
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
I love this energy for you Sagittarius as it will feel as if you have tapped into an internal gold mine in some ways. You will have new knowledge and enthusiasm for a project or concept you have considered in the past but this time around, you will have the energy and drive to put the wheels into motion. You will be financially motivated and endeavor to find ways of earning an income from this idea.
Lucky Number514
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
If ever there was a day to state your point clearly, concisely and win a victory, it's today. You have the larger picture in mind's view, so be prepared to compromise to bring this into effect. Solving old concerns will be a breeze with this influence, especially in the areas of your finances and romantic life. If you are considering taking a romantic connection to a more serious level, this is such a great day to do so.
Lucky Number165
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
Problem solving is the theme of the day, Aquarius, so try communicating your deeper thoughts and ideals. It's a positive to unload a secret, or hidden element of your past. You have a clear visual of how you wish to be viewed, but on deeper levels you are focused on how you view yourself. This is a touch unfamiliar to you, but will improve as your focus turns inwards.
Lucky Number557
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
If you are involved in social groups or engaged in public speaking, this will be a great day to make a speech that really makes an impact. Your communications are awesome today as your intellectual energy is focused on problem solving and you have the bigger picture in mind. If you have considered writing for publication, this energy also supports your efforts and yet again, another huge nod in regards to travel and communications abroad.
