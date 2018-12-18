Horoscopes for Tuesday, December 18, 2018

Aries
When you let your inner self peek out, it's a pleasure for all to behold. Your mind is brimming with enough ideas and thoughts to keep you busy for days. Let the money roll in! With the reflective Moon moving into Taurus, it's easy to do your work with half a mind while you dream about the future. Good things are on their way to your door.
Lucky Number349
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
It's unwise to start anything new today likely to run out of steam very quickly. With the Moon cruising into Taurus, it's not a good time too be outspoken or bossy, because you just might meet a worthy opponent! You have a tendency to be sharp-tongued and critical of others at the moment, so make an extra effort to be considerate to people around you. The new moon tomorrow makes things unstable emotionally, so it's best to to take a light-hearted attitude to things in general, today.
Lucky Number996
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
Things might seem a bit hopeless, but all is not lost. Something, whether it is a higher power or just plain common sense, saves you from making a mistake. Uranus urges you to charge ahead abandoning all strategies, but the practical Taurus Moon urges you to step back from the heat and drink some cool water. Nothing will be accomplished by rushing through the task at hand. Make a plan and follow it until you reach your goal.
Lucky Number230
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
For most of you the truth suddenly comes into focus as the Moon makes its way into Taurus. Luckily, the forces of right and reason surround you now, silencing the irrational thoughts you've been dealing with lately. You don't always have to be right. Dominant Crabs are often tempered by their partners. It's necessary to understand other points of view, even if you have no intentions of adopting them.
Lucky Number941
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
Instead of asking other people for solutions, try looking inside and asking your inner voice for sound, practical advice. The Cosmos will pull you between frivolous and practical matters. There's no need to worry about being inadequate or to second-guess yourself. Anything that's truly important will win through.
Lucky Number441
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
You look amazing, but you know that anyway. However, your brain and not your butt is your sexiest feature right now, especially when someone gets you talking. The Moon moves into Taurus which inspires you to start new things, but you probably won't see them through. There's too much going on in your life right now. Commit your goals, dreams and ideas to paper so that you don't forget about them. They'll always be there waiting for you.
Lucky Number284
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
If you think you're be able to hide your mood right now, you're wrong. As the Moon moves into Taurus, your ups and downs are reflected in the faces of others. At least you're not alone in your struggle. Start with the assignment that is most important and work your way down the list from there. Some of your personal matters will have to wait for another time.
Lucky Number513
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
You may not be able to see the whole picture, but the Universe guides you so that you get little glimpses of it here and there. As the Moon makes its way into the sign of Taurus, light pierces the veil through many pinholes. Your brain is hard at work on several different levels. If you don't make any great leaps forward, it's because you're making progress in all directions. Don't worry, others don't expect any more than you're ready to deliver.
Lucky Number273
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
Despite what you thought yesterday, time is running out when it comes to personal deadlines. The world is hungry, impatient and watching the clock, but you've done it before, and you can do it again. Force yourself to concentrate on matters in hand and find a way to shut out all distractions. The answer, once you find it, will be your coup de grace. Until then, keep your head down and focus on the details that are most important.
Lucky Number873
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
It isn't that you aren't satisfied with your current life, it's just that you're anxious for something new to happen. It's not your turn to be on stage yet, but your voice carries from the wings. Beware of stepping on other people's toes in order to get yourself into a better position. The person with whom you interfere may have a long and vindictive memory. Listen to your inner sense of right and wrong. Your intuition won't fail you when the Moon is in Taurus.
Lucky Number205
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
The big picture can wait the details. The troublesome Taurus Moon delights in throwing obstacles in your path and generally getting on your nerves. You have little time for pretentiousness, and those who should know better than to annoy you! Put off making any major decisions that could change your career or current domestic situation until tomorrow.
Lucky Number457
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
Every sign in the Zodiac gets a lecture, and now it's your turn! When you really think about it, what do you have to complain about? Even a pessimist like you has to admit that it rarely gets this good, and with the Moon headed into sensual Taurus, love scrawls her signature across the lives of many Pisceans today. It's always best to stay out of trouble, unless of course trouble is your idea of fun which it could well be. Take extra care today, because there is potential for an accident.
