Horoscopes for Friday, December 14, 2018

Aries
Positive energy surrounds you as the day begins. As far as you're concerned, the world is really one big extended family. Right now you like everyone, even those that you haven't had the good fortune to meet. Forget about old grudges and enjoy the day to its fullest.
Lucky Number915
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
The Bull doesn't need to be weighed down with irrelevant things that don't concern you. As the Moon spends another day in Pisces, others are just blurs in the scenery as you speed past them. Use every opportunity to raise your voice, not in anger, but in song. You're happy with your work at the moment and the direction in which it's taking you. You really wouldn't want to trade places with anyone.
Lucky Number593
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
If you want to participate in something exciting, you shouldn't have to look far to find an activity that suits you today. As the Moon cruises through sensitive Pisces, you're still in the loop, but now you no longer have to get your hands dirty. Your example attracts the loyalty and energy of willing volunteers wherever you go. After it's all over, make sure you take the time to step back to admire the machine that you've set in motion.
Lucky Number395
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
When you're a painter of sweeping murals, the big picture is all that matters. As far as some of you're concerned, the details are there for other people to worry about, not you. As the Moon moves through sociable Pisces, you'll prefer a symphony of people to a solo performance. Tonight you can look a million bucks without spending that much. It's all about attitude, and you've got enough to make others believe whatever you want them to!
Lucky Number908
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
Do you feel that you're living up to your full potential? As most of you are, you should take full advantage of what you have been given. You have the amazing capability to amuse and excel today. With the Moon in Pisces, it's easy to talk others into anything. It's much harder for people to say 'No' to a person who knows how to use laughter!
Lucky Number425
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
Not only are you sure you're right, you also have the evidence to back up your theory and anyone who challenges you over the next few days doesn't stand a chance. Try not to gloat too much over an easy victory, but it wasn't your doing ... Your trust, support and reliability add momentum and energy to people and causes. If there was ever a time to accomplish your goals, this is definitely it! Surround yourself with wise people that can help you in your quest.
Lucky Number767
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Libra
Much to your relief, you heard it wrong the first time. Thanks to the cheeky Moon, miscommunications tend to work to your advantage. You'll probably find that the future looks rosy after all, today. Try to appreciate the people in your life for their help and support. The situation may change tomorrow, but right now you've got everything you need, and more.
Lucky Number918
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
A moral debate could produce evidence that makes sense. You may have had to wait a long time to get the information you now hold in your hands, but it's worth it. Just because you're the last to know doesn't mean that you should be the last to act: 'A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step'. Don't put off until tomorrow what you can do right now.
Lucky Number481
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
Keep looking for the things that have been most elusive. If you find what you seek, it might be in your best interest to hide it for most of the day. Some others must disqualify themselves from the contest before you make your championship bid. Find a way to be inconspicuous, but keep your eyes wide open the whole time. Wearing a pair of dark sunglasses could work to your advantage.
Lucky Number975
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
Take a good look around at all that has been given to you - could you ask for anything more? You have everything that you need, but gifts should continue to pour in. Love, as necessary for you as breath, seems to goes to your head today. In spite of cosmic distractions, you still manage to get your earthly work done. Spend time with your partner and friends later tonight.
Lucky Number157
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
The numbers are right in front of you, yet they don't add up, do they?. It's time to check and double check your finances. It's not entirely your fault: often things that appear to be crystal clear have murky depths. A casual, or overheard conversation can fill in the blanks. React calmly and with caution to a surprise this evening.
Lucky Number270
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
Your sense of timing is slightly off, but it isn't enough to ruin your day. Something that you yearned for and now have, has lost that magic glow. The longing is more exquisite than the object of your desire. You're a constantly evolving being with a taste for change and improvement and if others are uncomfortable with this, it's their problem. Pisceans know what they have to do, and have a plan in mind: stick to this path and everything will fall into place.
