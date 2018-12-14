Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Friday, December 14, 2018

AccuWeather

December 14, 2018 05:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Positive energy surrounds you as the day begins. As far as you're concerned, the world is really one big extended family. Right now you like everyone, even those that you haven't had the good fortune to meet. Forget about old grudges and enjoy the day to its fullest.

Lucky Number

915

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The Bull doesn't need to be weighed down with irrelevant things that don't concern you. As the Moon spends another day in Pisces, others are just blurs in the scenery as you speed past them. Use every opportunity to raise your voice, not in anger, but in song. You're happy with your work at the moment and the direction in which it's taking you. You really wouldn't want to trade places with anyone.

Lucky Number

593

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

If you want to participate in something exciting, you shouldn't have to look far to find an activity that suits you today. As the Moon cruises through sensitive Pisces, you're still in the loop, but now you no longer have to get your hands dirty. Your example attracts the loyalty and energy of willing volunteers wherever you go. After it's all over, make sure you take the time to step back to admire the machine that you've set in motion.

Lucky Number

395

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Cancer

June 22-July 22

When you're a painter of sweeping murals, the big picture is all that matters. As far as some of you're concerned, the details are there for other people to worry about, not you. As the Moon moves through sociable Pisces, you'll prefer a symphony of people to a solo performance. Tonight you can look a million bucks without spending that much. It's all about attitude, and you've got enough to make others believe whatever you want them to!

Lucky Number

908

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Leo

July 23-August 22

Do you feel that you're living up to your full potential? As most of you are, you should take full advantage of what you have been given. You have the amazing capability to amuse and excel today. With the Moon in Pisces, it's easy to talk others into anything. It's much harder for people to say 'No' to a person who knows how to use laughter!

Lucky Number

425

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Not only are you sure you're right, you also have the evidence to back up your theory and anyone who challenges you over the next few days doesn't stand a chance. Try not to gloat too much over an easy victory, but it wasn't your doing ... Your trust, support and reliability add momentum and energy to people and causes. If there was ever a time to accomplish your goals, this is definitely it! Surround yourself with wise people that can help you in your quest.

Lucky Number

767

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Libra

September 23-October 22

Much to your relief, you heard it wrong the first time. Thanks to the cheeky Moon, miscommunications tend to work to your advantage. You'll probably find that the future looks rosy after all, today. Try to appreciate the people in your life for their help and support. The situation may change tomorrow, but right now you've got everything you need, and more.

Lucky Number

918

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

A moral debate could produce evidence that makes sense. You may have had to wait a long time to get the information you now hold in your hands, but it's worth it. Just because you're the last to know doesn't mean that you should be the last to act: 'A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step'. Don't put off until tomorrow what you can do right now.

Lucky Number

481

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Keep looking for the things that have been most elusive. If you find what you seek, it might be in your best interest to hide it for most of the day. Some others must disqualify themselves from the contest before you make your championship bid. Find a way to be inconspicuous, but keep your eyes wide open the whole time. Wearing a pair of dark sunglasses could work to your advantage.

Lucky Number

975

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Take a good look around at all that has been given to you - could you ask for anything more? You have everything that you need, but gifts should continue to pour in. Love, as necessary for you as breath, seems to goes to your head today. In spite of cosmic distractions, you still manage to get your earthly work done. Spend time with your partner and friends later tonight.

Lucky Number

157

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The numbers are right in front of you, yet they don't add up, do they?. It's time to check and double check your finances. It's not entirely your fault: often things that appear to be crystal clear have murky depths. A casual, or overheard conversation can fill in the blanks. React calmly and with caution to a surprise this evening.

Lucky Number

270

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Your sense of timing is slightly off, but it isn't enough to ruin your day. Something that you yearned for and now have, has lost that magic glow. The longing is more exquisite than the object of your desire. You're a constantly evolving being with a taste for change and improvement and if others are uncomfortable with this, it's their problem. Pisceans know what they have to do, and have a plan in mind: stick to this path and everything will fall into place.

Lucky Number

856

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

  Comments  