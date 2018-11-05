Horoscopes for Monday, November 5, 2018

Aries
It's a fantastic day for relationships because everyone is such fun to be around. You'll also go out of your way to be amenable and cheerful. If you've been hoping that things would develop between you and a certain person then you'll get your wish now. And how! There will be some dazzling fireworks between you, setting you up for the rest of the month.
Lucky Number649
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Taurus
If you're celebrating Bonfire Night, or having a belated Hallowe'en party, you couldn't have chosen a better day to whoop it up. You're in the mood to cast caution to the wind and indulge yourself with plenty of delicious food and drink. This might also be a red-letter day on the work front, giving you good reason to raise a glass and toast your own good fortune.
Lucky Number950
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
Whoopee! You're in the mood for a celebration and you'll be the life and soul of the party. Play your cards right and this will turn out to be one of the nicest days of the entire month. As for your love life, if you're lucky you'll score ten out of ten with you-know-who. So make the most of your current high spirits and live every moment to the full. You deserve it!
Lucky Number986
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
If you're celebrating Bonfire Night then you're set for a rip-roaring time. It's a fantastic day for a celebration and you'll want to throw yourself into it heart and soul. You'll pull out all the stops if you're the one who's giving the party, ensuring that it's even more exciting than the biggest fireworks you can find. Got nothing planned? Then organize something pronto!
Lucky Number699
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
Tempers are frayed and you're quick to get annoyed. That's because you're taking everything very personally and then reacting defensively to it, even if it doesn't really have anything to do with you. What' wrong? Something is obviously bugging you and you won't feel better until you've tackled it, even though you're very reluctant to do that for some reason.
Lucky Number822
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
Watch out if you're supposed to be saving money rather than spending it! You're in an extremely extravagant and generous mood today, and you'll find it almost impossible to curb your urge to splurge. If you're lucky enough to have some money at your disposal, you'll adore seeing what's on offer in the shops and you'll probably stagger home laden down with carrier bags.
Lucky Number821
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
You're in the mood for a celebration, which is perfect if you're planning to make the most of Bonfire Night. You'll want it to be as memorable and enjoyable as possible, and will do your utmost to ensure that everyone has a really good time. If you're the one throwing the party, try not to spend more money than you can comfortably afford, even though it's really tempting.
Lucky Number655
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Scorpio
You're keen on having a good time today, although you may not want the rest of the world to join in. Perhaps you've got your heart set on a wonderfully romantic interlude with a certain person and you'd like to keep it as private as possible. Be careful if you're tempted to spend money because you could easily part with more than you can afford, and won't even care at the time.
Lucky Number767
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
You're in the mood for a party, so how about celebrating? Buy some goodies, invite some friends round and do your best to ensure that everyone has a wonderful time. You have a strong need for pleasure today, and also a great capacity for spreading happiness among the people you're with. This will be one of the highlights of November, so enjoy it!
Lucky Number756
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
You're in the mood to have some fun today. Put pleasure at the top of your list of priorities and work only if you really have to. Even if you still have to slog away, try to set aside plenty of time for enjoyment. Is this the perfect excuse to go to a bonfire party or to throw one of your own, even if you do so at the last minute.
Lucky Number242
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
You're feeling much better than yesterday, and more positive about your future. In addition, you're keen to make every second count and to enjoy yourself whenever you get the chance. It's a great day for abandoning your usual routine and doing something totally different, particularly if this involves travel, culture or history.
Lucky Number852
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Pisces
Vivien Leigh was born on this day, so you're in the market for beauty and affection; everything else pales by comparison. You're tempted to cancel some arrangements or postpone chores in order to have some free time. You're also feeling rather extravagant and are tempted to throw caution and cash, to the winds, whether or not you can afford it.
