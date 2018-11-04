Horoscopes for Sunday, November 4, 2018

Aries
Your mind wants to go on a wonderful journey of exploration this month, starting today. You'll be gripped by curiosity and the desire for knowledge, which will lead you in some fascinating directions. You might want to spend every spare moment with your head in a book or you could prefer to gather your experience at first hand. It's going to be really interesting!
Lucky Number759
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
Be careful because it seems that someone is doing their best to undermine you in subtle but profound ways. There may even be some sort of treachery afoot, and you should certainly be very careful about who you trust. However, you must also be careful not to send out confusing messages yourself, because these could easily be misinterpreted, leading to recriminations later on.
Lucky Number982
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
If you're a typical Gemini you're very skilled at communicating with others and your abilities will really come into their own throughout the rest of November. If there have been problems with a certain person lately your best chance of solving them is to talk about them and to discuss them in detail. But make sure you listen to what partners are telling you.
Lucky Number410
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Cancer
Throughout the rest of 2004 you'll be kept pretty busy at work. You may have to deal with more paperwork than usual or you might be involved in lots of interviews or meetings. The key to success is to be as organized and efficient as possible, and not to get flummoxed when the heat is on. It may also help to ask workmates for their co-operation if you think that would help.
Lucky Number892
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
Take care because it's difficult to know what's going on today, especially when it comes to relationships. You're absorbing the moods of the people around you, so you feel like a piece of blotting paper. You're also feeling very dependent on certain people and are reluctant to do or say anything that might make them reject you, even if this works against your own interests.
Lucky Number162
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
Your thoughts will never be far from home and family during the rest of the year, and you'll also spend a lot of time thinking about the past. Although it will be interesting to reflect on some of the things that have happened to you, try not to become so immersed in your memories that they seem more vivid than your current experiences. You need to live in the present, not the past!
Lucky Number613
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
The rest of November is marvellous for improving all kinds of communication in whichever way most appeals to you. This might mean buying a new phone before your old one conks out or making a big effort to spend more time talking to loved ones. It's also a good opportunity to get your Christmas cards out of the way early, so you can cross them off the list.
Lucky Number993
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
Take things gently, because it's one of those tricky days when you feel befuddled and unsure of yourself. Ideas that seemed like a dead cert only a short time ago, are now much less clear-cut and you're wondering if you're doing the right thing. This isn't the time to decide one way or the other; wait until you're thinking straight again.
Lucky Number673
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
You'll be really chatty and outgoing throughout the rest of 2004, and you'll jump at the chance to talk about whatever seems important to you at the time. You'll also be very subjective, so there may be phases when you're oblivious to the fact that other people aren't nearly as interested in what you're saying as you are. Whoops!
Lucky Number289
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
Throughout the rest of November there will be times when you're very reluctant to speak up, preferring to keep your thoughts to yourself as much as possible. You may also have a greater need for privacy than normal, so retreat into your shell whenever things get too noisy or demanding. It may help to explain what's going on to people who matter.
Lucky Number461
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
It's difficult to know what to do for the best today, especially if you're grappling with problems connected with the direction your life is taking. You might feel that you've lost your way and are wandering around in a fog of confusion, or someone may have dented your confidence and taken the wind out of your sails. Right now, all you can do is wait to see what happens next.
Lucky Number513
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
Throughout the rest of the year you'll benefit from thinking hard about your career, social status, long-term goals and your relationship with people you consider to be mentors. It will be a marvellous opportunity to talk seriously to the people you respect, as you'll be very interested in hearing what they have to say. They'll give you plenty of food for thought.
Comments