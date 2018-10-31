Horoscopes for Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Aries
Today should be a lovely Halloween for most Rams as the Moon moves through your fifth house of romance and pleasure. Rams with lambs will enjoy spending time with them, so make sure you arrange your schedule to include young ones, being sure they don't get scared by the gremlins and ghoulies. You can be especially creative and inventive today, so let your imagination take you places.
Lucky Number269
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
You may wish you had stayed in bed today as planets clash making this a frustrating day. You can save the day with practical thinking, so don't allow others to confuse you, especially considering the general mayhem that's likely to explode on this spooky night of nights! Keep a level head as you navigate murky waters, taking everything one step at a time. An erratic supervisor, teacher, preacher or other authority figure may give you grief. Remember that two wrongs don't make a right!
Lucky Number489
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Gemini
The Moon clashes with Sun, Mercury, Venus and Uranus, making for surprises and weird happenings. What else would we expect on Halloween? Some of these however may be unpleasant events in your health or at work, so try to remain centered and alert. If you find yourself putting your foot in your mouth by blurting out the wrong thing to the wrong person, don't say you were not warned. Pay attention to the road when you are driving to avoid accidents on this edgy day.
Lucky Number184
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
You may suddenly know the answer to a question that has been nagging at you lately, as the intuitive Moon and electric Uranus give rise to insight. As it's also Halloween, the urge to give away all your possessions and live as a monk may cross your mind, but if you have been denying yourself pleasure for too long you may have the desire to swim in a sea of gratification. Be sure to date a gorgeous witch or wizard as you trick or treat!
Lucky Number494
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
Today should be just beautiful as the Moon moves through your first house of personality. A little escapism won't be out of place; so go ahead and enjoy a dreamy afternoon. It's clear sailing for most Leos, so why not relish the relative lack of pressure? Romance can be aided by this transit... plan a romantic evening for two with luscious recipes like Witches Brew, Eye of Newt, Toe of Dog, Wool of Bat and Tongue of Dog... After all, it's Halloween!
Lucky Number100
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
Disturbing dreams and intense emotions are traditionally part and parcel of Halloween, but if you are feeling blue, try to look at this discomfort as a healing process. As we near the holiday season, you may need to face those who have helped produce much of your inner torment. The only way out is forgiveness... you don't have to trust or even like someone who has hurt you in the past, but forgiveness is the key to setting yourself free. And make sure you have some treats handy if the tiny tricksters come your way.
Lucky Number319
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
This can be one of the most romantic (and outrageous!) days of the month, as the cosmos dances at Halloween. Express your love and affection and find it returned to you several times over; you can multiply your joy today by spreading it around. Watch out for too much of a good thing, however, especially if you fall for a trick instead of receiving a treat.
Lucky Number573
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
Emotions threaten to get out of hand this Halloween as the sensitive Moon hits the skids. Spiritual or religious emotions can be deceptive, or confusing, so take a few deep breaths - if you stay calm and remain patient, you will be able to handle the temper tantrums and tears coming your way. In fact, you can be a hero if you just hold your tongue and keep your temper. Sometimes, all people need is someone to complain to!
Lucky Number437
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
The Moon continues through your ninth house of travel and adventure, reminding you of plans for the future. Yes, you should scuba dive in a lagoon in Tahiti, and don't forget to skydive in Italy next summer. Dream your grandest, craziest dreams and you might find them coming true. With Mercury and Jupiter on your side, anything can happen - and probably will, as it's Halloween, when the denizens of the mysterious realms show their colors and demand attention.
Lucky Number528
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
It may not be a good idea to mix friends and fortune as Venus and Uranus bump heads. You can enjoy your friends and you can be successful in business; the key is not to mix the two if possible. Romantic relationships may be under pressure today, so be on guard against needless power struggles. Why not blow off steam with a wild Halloween celebration?
Lucky Number402
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
You may have to put up with sudden mood swings from your best friend or partner today; someone could blow hot one minute and cold the next, so be prepared for an about face. No problem... you've learned how to put on a calm, straight face as over the years, so use that straight face when your partner is driving you crazy today. Better still, toss a bucket of green goo all over him (or her), as it's Halloween, so crazy tricks are the order of the day.
Lucky Number840
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
The Moon clashes with Venus and Uranus, making you more sensitive to your environment. Tender loving care for yourself or someone close to you is the order of the day; you'll be more intuitive about your health and the health of others. Those of you in the healing professions can work miracles, but remember to guard your own health first. Don't eat too many sweets or swallow too much green punch, as it is Halloween.
