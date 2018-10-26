Horoscopes for Friday, October 26, 2018

Aries
The Moon, Mars and Pluto clash today, creating a challenge in your personal finances. What you need and what others think you need may be at odds, as retro Venus combines with the Scorpio Sun so put off applying for a loan until a later date. Intimate relationships may suffer from disagreements about shared resources; try not to let your emotions get the best of you.
Lucky Number845
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
A personal relationship may be the subject of debate as retrograde Venus meets the Sun in your seventh house today, so listen to what your partner has to say. Even if you feel very strongly about the matter, the only way to iron out your difficulties is by talking things out. Be open to constructive criticism and take the opportunity to express your own concerns. With a little effort you can work things out.
Lucky Number323
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
The Moon travels through Taurus and your twelfth house of secrets today, urging you to slow down and listen to your inner voice. It may be hard to get started today, so pace yourself wisely. Those of you who work in a busy atmosphere should take time out for a quiet lunch, which will give you a chance to catch your breath and your balance.
Lucky Number483
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
Expect frustration as discordant energies build between your house of friendship and house of values. You may want to guard yourself in personal relationships; be generous when and where you can but avoid being taken advantage of. If you are having friends over, fill your medicine cabinet with Ping-Pong balls to ambush the nosy.
Lucky Number200
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
Tense conditions dominate, but you should have no problem handling each situation that comes your way. You may wish you could spend more time at home, and your family may feel the same way. Find a way to balance both your public and your private lives today without wearing yourself out. By this evening, you should be ready for some fun, so surround yourself with your favourite people.
Lucky Number533
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Virgo
The Moon travels through your ninth house of adventure, giving you a yen for something new and different. If you are tired of the same-old, same-old, then it's time to try something new. Consider signing up for a class in your community... it's always good to learn a new skill. Pledge to do something you have always wanted to do, and then find time to do it!
Lucky Number345
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
Passions are ignited as the Sun dances with sensual Venus in Scorpio, so spend time with your partner if you don't want to invite trouble - inside or outside the home. You may have to compromise at work, especially over financial issues. However, you should have no problem getting the 'Powers That Be' to see things your way.
Lucky Number712
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
Tension builds as the Moon and Mercury clash, and freedom and responsibility may be issues. The Moon travels through Taurus and your seventh house of marriage and partnerships today, creating friction in your fourth house of home and family. Compromise is in order, so keep a cool head and try to be objective.
Lucky Number180
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
You'll definitely know that it's time to get busy as the Moon passes through your sixth house of health, work and service. Many Sagittarians will feel a great deal of pressure as the Moon is challenged by Jupiter in your twelfth house of secrets, so think carefully before you speak. Nervous energy is high today, so be sure to take a brisk walk this evening. Good luck should come your way tonight.
Lucky Number328
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
Today should be fun, light and easy going, so enjoy the happy vibes. Your creativity reaches its monthly peak as the Moon travels through your fifth house of romance and creativity, so let it flow. Children will be more responsive to you and eager to spend time with you; make time for the young ones in your life. Romance heats up as well, so send a love note to your intended.
Lucky Number478
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Aquarius
Actions you take during this period can have some unusual or unexpected results financial developments. It is difficult to predict what will happen, but the potential is for the outcome to be very beneficial. Under this influence you may be inspired to do something unique or quite out of character, but this should have fortunate consequences. Venus is under pressure, but it doesn't need to be all one way or the other - you can achieve balance if you try. If you need time out, be up front and honest: just ask for it.
Lucky Number436
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
Be sure to eat a sensible breakfast this morning as a busy pace continues. There will be plenty of phone calls and e-mail to return, so make time for your business and personal correspondence. By tonight, you'll be ready to curl up in front of the television and vegetate... you'll need to conserve your energy after tomorrow.
Comments