Horoscopes for Thursday, October 25, 2018

Aries
The Moon having peaked to the Full overnight now travels through Taurus and your second house of personal finances, while the Sun cruises through Scorpio, a month of financial intensity. Guard against mixing personal and business relationships today, as money is likely to be a sore spot. Your values may be more conservative than those of your associates, which may cause friction. This month the mysteries of life will occupy your attention.
Lucky Number081
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
The Moon having blazed to the Full in Taurus overnight now travels through your first house of personality, helping you into high gear. You'll ooze charm, so don't hesitate to ask for what you want. Express yourself with confidence, even in the face of opposition. There may be hurdles to overcome, as the Sun harries the Scorpion ramparts, but with classic Taurean persistence you can reach your goals.
Lucky Number775
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
You'll need to slow down after a mighty Full Moon in sensual Taurus and your twelfth house of secrets and solitude. This could see a rather precipitous drop in Geminian energy, marking your lunar low cycle. It's the perfect time to leave work early and see a movie... a little escape never hurt anyone. Recharge your spiritual batteries by spending time doing what you want to do!
Lucky Number142
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
After a full-on Full Moon in Taurus overnight, the focus of the day morphs over to your hopes and dreams. Today you can enjoy your friends and you can be successful in business; the key is not to mix the two if possible. Romantic relationships may be under pressure, but the single Crustacean may find passionate love in the strangest corners, as the Sun surges through sexy Scorpio and promiscuous Venus opposes the moody Moon.
Lucky Number446
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
The Lunar Light shines through Taurus and your tenth house of career and reputation, starting the day off with a touch of tension. It seems everyone wants something and they want it yesterday... don't crack under the pressure. You have a marvellous weekend in store, so hold your head up high. There is much to do, but you are up to the challenge!
Lucky Number517
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
After a heady Full Moon overnight, you can make real progress as the Lunar Orb rolls through Taurus, enlivening your ninth house of education and adventure. Aim high as you plan to take the next step in your life, whether it is enrolling in a college course or learning about a different culture. The more you allow for growth in your life, the more you will have to show for it.
Lucky Number337
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
Today's Moon swings through your eighth house of sex, money and power, adding a note of intensity. By evening, you may find yourself at odds with a friend or partner over money, resources, or values. With the Sun and clever Mercury on your side you hold all the cards, but it won't hurt you, or cost you a thing to be generous and forgiving.
Lucky Number939
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Scorpio
After a fiery Full Moon that may have given you a headache in more ways than one, it's time for you to spend more time with your partner. Make room in your life for closeness. Your personal magnetism is high, with glorious Jupiter and retro Venus boosting the Scorpion vibe. Big changes are upon you, but as the Sun surges through your Sign, you need to pay attention to your own emotional responses if you want these changes to be positive.
Lucky Number874
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
The pressure is on as the Moon dances through security-oriented Taurus, just as the Sun slinks through secretive Scorpio. Stay calm and cool, and you will get the job done! You'll be ready to spend some time in your cave this evening. There is nothing wrong with curling up in bed with a good book or even turning in early after a long, hard day.
Lucky Number498
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
Your creative powers should be reaching a peak with the Moon in Taurus and your fifth house of romance and creativity. Place fresh flowers in your work area; you'll be inspired by natural beauty. Those of you in romantic relationships will enjoy the little things today... send love notes and make plans for your sweetheart tonight.
Lucky Number937
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
You might feel like more of a homebody than usual as the sensual Taurus Moon moves through your fourth house of home and family. The Sun cruising through Scorpio, the sign on your mid-heaven, marks a month of powerful career progress. However, this is a good day to stay at home (if you can) and count your blessings. Don't covet what you don't have -- envy is only negative, never positive. Instead, work out why you are envious and take steps to make it happen for you.
Lucky Number916
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
The sensual Moon dances through Taurus and your third house of communication, bringing lots of news your way. Your psychic faculties may be stimulated, too, as the Sun rolls through powerful Scorpio, so expect to find yourself reading between the lines for the real story. Unfortunately, many will tend to imagine slights and insults now... if someone is unkind, try to assume they are simply having a bad day.
Comments