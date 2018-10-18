Horoscopes for Thursday, October 18, 2018

Aries
You should be ready to get up and go as the Moon stirs up your eleventh house of friends and associates today. It won't be hard to feel in tune with those around you, especially if you are working together for a good cause. Some may find that it is too easy to spend the day bonding instead of working... at least try to look busy when the boss walks by!
Lucky Number503
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
Tension will be high today as the Moon bumps heads with Mercury and Saturn, fostering a sense of uneasiness. Many Bulls will be at odds with a partner about the best way to do things. You may be taking an overly conservative point of view, so try to at least be open to different viewpoints. Of course it is better to be safe than sorry, but it is also true that if nothing is ventured, nothing is gained.
Lucky Number816
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Gemini
You and a co-worker may not see eye-to-eye on some matter today and perhaps there is someone working against you behind the scenes. You may be your own worst enemy by being flighty, so try to be as consistent and reliable as possible. This may be a very tense day, but you can get a lot accomplished if you put your mind to it.
Lucky Number234
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
The Moon and Mars create strong emotions, flavoring the day with an edgy intensity. Your loyalty may be tested, and you may find that someone you trusted has betrayed you. A younger associate may be at odds with an older, established person, placing you in the middle of a power struggle. It may be hard to play Switzerland at this point in time, as being neutral may work against you.
Lucky Number089
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
You may be under a great deal of stress as the cosmos brings underlying anxiety, thanks to cosmic baddies Mars and Pluto. It seems as though you simply can't please anyone, so stop trying to please everyone. Your partner and your career may hold the most sway with you now, so try to reach a compromise between them. If that doesn't work, just tell the world to take a powder.
Lucky Number484
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
Planetary energies blend well today, aiding those who enjoy writing. Words come more easily and your wicked sense of humor is evident; you can be the life of the party tonight. In general, you should feel fairly good about your neighbors, siblings, and your relationships with those around you. Allow your more playful expressions to shine through.
Lucky Number575
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
Creative differences are likely between you and someone higher up the ladder, and you are most likely to lose the battle of the wills. If you really want to do something in your own special way, it's better to wait until a more opportune time. Unless it really kills you to humor the system, you'll need to keep your brilliant creativity under wraps for the moment. Romance is also affected, with some lovers being more unreasonable than others. Try not to let the tension get you down.
Lucky Number889
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
The Moon shines in your fourth house of home and family today, encouraging you to dream about the perfect home and family. Some of you might be feeling terribly nostalgic today, so go ahead and take a walk down memory lane. Be prepared for rising stress and pressure as the day wears on, as Pluto and Mars are deeply influential; don't forget any important obligations while you are daydreaming.
Lucky Number384
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
The Moon, Jupiter and Mars form an uneasy alliance today, causing some discordance. Someone may be working quietly behind your back, but your own words may also be coming back to haunt you. Guard your health and don't fall for Grand Schemes, or expensive gewgaws. Resist the bling! If it seems to good to be true, it probably is.
Lucky Number135
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
The day starts out nicely, as your plans are moving forward, but the Moon, Jupiter and Mars blend to create tension, putting many Seagoats in an uncomfortable position. Friends, pleasure and your personal finances and values are all involved, so this may not be a good time to mix business and pleasure. Some of you have been spending too much time and money on frivolities, while others have been far too tight with the purse strings.
Lucky Number369
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
If you are working, it may be hard to get much done because you're feeling restless and bored - don't worry, chances are your boss is also feeling the same way! Be creative and find unorthodox ways to get your work done... after all, Aquarius is the sign of genius!
Lucky Number206
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
Many of you will simply know things today, and the knowledge may make you uncomfortable. The Moon, Neptune, and Jupiter all compete for your attention, each giving you an important piece of the big picture. Try to stay grounded in reality, although it will be very tempting to get lost in a fantasy world. Again, pay attention to your dreams and hunches.
