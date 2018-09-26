Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Wednesday, September 26, 2018

September 26, 2018 11:26 PM

Aries

March 21-April 19

If you have some spare cash you'll enjoy spending it on yourself or your loved ones. You don't have to go overboard and fork out more than you can afford; even buying some edible treats, such as a packet of chocolate biscuits, will do the trick. Of course, if you're feeling flush, you'll get a real kick out of being generous to some of the special people in your life.

Lucky Number

565

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Taurus

April 20-May 20

It's easy to hit it off with people today. You're charming and friendly, and everyone will respond accordingly. This is good news if you have to break the ice with someone new because you'll instinctively say the right things to make them feel at ease. It's also a great day for being with that special person in your life.

Lucky Number

575

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You're in a friendly easy-going mood, and you're feeling affectionate. It's a great day for making a fuss of a colleague if they aren't very well, or getting to know them better so you can become friends. If you're going near the shops you'll enjoy seeing what's on offer and might be tempted by items that promise to improve your health or boost your looks.

Lucky Number

373

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You're feeling in a really good mood. It's a great day for doing something enjoyable, such as buying yourself a treat at lunchtime or arranging to meet one of your favourite people after work. You're feeling very romantic today, so why not indulge yourself with you-know-who or curl up with some chocolates and a favourite film.

Lucky Number

103

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Leo

July 23-August 22

Surround yourself with some of the special people in your life today. Or maybe there's only one person you're really interested in? Whatever the cast list happens to be, this will be an enjoyable and satisfying day. If you're on your own for some reason, you'll feel happiest if you can pamper yourself and indulge yourself emotionally.

Lucky Number

298

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Friends make your world go round today, even if the only contact you have with them is via the phone or by email. They'll help to cheer you up and keep you smiling, and they'll also give you some emotional support if they think you need it. If you can't see them today, why not arrange to get together later in the week?

Lucky Number

728

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

If you think you went too far yesterday, make amends and apologize as soon as possible. Your current charm will stand you in good stead and help to smooth any ruffled feathers. If you want to make progress in your career or your public reputation, get in touch with people who have power and influence and may be able to help you in some way. They might even pull some strings for you.

Lucky Number

774

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

If you trod on someone's toes yesterday and upset them, this is a perfect day for saying sorry. You probably won't have to grovel, either, because they'll probably be very easy-going about the whole thing. You'll enjoy having a change of scene at some point today, especially if you can visit somewhere that's beautiful or restful.

Lucky Number

536

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

It's easy to express your emotions today, and you'll want to show the people around you how much you care about them. You might do this by giving them big hugs and kisses, or you may choose to be more discreet while still letting them know how you feel. It's an especially good day for getting on well with women, whether you're a man or a woman.

Lucky Number

965

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

A certain someone makes your world go round today. They're friendly, sweet and affectionate, and you love them for it. It would be a shame to spend too much time by yourself now because you're in such a convivial mood and you'll love being sociable. If you'd like to get to know someone better, this is a brilliant day to break the ice and invite them out for a drink or a meal. They'll probably be delighted.

Lucky Number

660

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

It's good news if you're at work because you'll do your best to get on well with everyone around you. If someone new has joined the team, why not break the ice by chatting to them or suggesting you go out for lunch together. And if there has been a rift with a workmate recently, this is a good day for putting matters to rights and trying to patch up your quarrel.

Lucky Number

224

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Life is a lot less fraught and tense today, which will come as a great relief if you've been going through the mill during the past few days. Maybe you could do something enjoyable to celebrate or to make you feel better, even if you're only mooching around the shops at lunchtime. You'll definitely enjoy being in beautiful or serene surroundings because they'll help to relax you.

Lucky Number

122

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

