Horoscopes for Friday, June 29, 2018

Aries
It would be a shame to spend too much of the day by yourself because you're in such a convivial and outgoing mood. Ideally, you should get together with some friends or with close members of the family. If you're involved in an activity in your local community today, you'll receive some welcome compliments. As Mercury heads into Leo, be prepared to be chatted up by someone who's rather smitten by you. Great for the ego!
Lucky Number684
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
If you're out shopping today it will be very difficult to restrain yourself if you see something nice. You'll want to buy it and will struggle to resist the temptation. Can you afford it, or won't that make any difference if you want it? You could also be seized with the inspiration to do some decorating at home or to buy lots of food for a special meal.
Lucky Number836
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
Yesterday was rather a trial, but you're now back on form, so put the entire experience behind you. One of the best ways to do this is to get out and about, giving yourself a change of scene and getting some fresh air at the same time. Mercury in your third house urges you to enjoy a shopping trip, especially if you can combine it with a social event such as meeting a friend for lunch.
Lucky Number495
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
You'll value having some time to yourself as Mercury enters Leo, particularly if you can do things that matter to you but which aren't necessarily very important to anyone else. How about giving yourself some pampering, whether that means soaking in the bath while reading a good book or treating yourself to a session in your local beauty salon? You'll enjoy spoiling yourself.
Lucky Number286
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
It's been a difficult week and you need something to cheer you up. The cosmos orders a dose of Mercury in Leo! So how about getting together with some friends or taking part in a group gathering. It will do you good to be with some kindred spirits, especially if you're all united in a common cause. Alternatively, set aside some time in which you can immerse yourself in a favourite hobby.
Lucky Number866
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Virgo
As Mercury heads behind the scenes to Leo, you'll be happiest if you can be left to your own devices, and even more so if you've got lots of things that you want to get on with. If you're at work you'll feel a quiet sense of satisfaction at what you're able to achieve. But whatever you're doing, this is a good day for having a quiet chat with someone you regard as a father-figure or a mentor.
Lucky Number908
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
Mercury enters friendly Leo, urging you to get in touch with friends you haven't seen in a while, especially if they live abroad or in another part of your own country. You might want to ring them up, or send them an email or a letter. Maybe you could arrange to meet up? You'll enjoy having something nice to look forward to.
Lucky Number496
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
As Mercury heads into Leo you are likely to seek, or be given, a public forum to express your ideas or share your knowledge and skills. Circumstances you encounter under this influence are likely to increase your communications with superiors, clients, and a parent, as does the potential for having to comply with government regulations or those imposed by some similar authoritative agency.
Lucky Number461
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
As Mercury stimulates your ninth house, you're in the mood to be surrounded by interesting people today, especially if they come from a different background or culture. You're intrigued by what you can learn from them, so you'll instigate some wide-ranging conversations. Travel is also on your mind, and you might fancy booking up a forthcoming trip, such as a long weekend or your next holiday.
Lucky Number810
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
As Mercury enters your eighth house you're at your most practical and efficient, so if you're at work you'll be pleased with what you achieve. Psychological analysis, or assessment and development of your skills claim your attention too. Joint income may be the subject of plans or discussions. Handling inheritance, tax or insurance matters, preparing investment analysis, and allocating funds for the repayment or collection of debts are in the frame.
Lucky Number825
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
As Mercury enters your seventh house today, the focus of your ideas and discussions is likely to concern lawyers and legal matters, debates, contract negotiations, partnership or other alliances, and joint ventures of any kind. Gosh. It's time to cheer yourself up by doing something nice. Try to get together with people who always make you laugh or who boost your confidence because they think you're a superstar.
Lucky Number392
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
Mercury enters your sixth house today, giving you a good chance to catch up, or at least to talk about it! Notwithstanding, it will be surprisingly enjoyable to get on with the chores, and you'll feel you're actually achieving something as each task is ticked off your list of things to do. If you feel inspired you might fancy cleaning out the fridge or emptying the freezer to see what gems are lurking forgotten in the back of it.
