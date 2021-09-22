Library devoted to Japan novelist Murakami to open in Tokyo

Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami, center, Chairman, President and CEO, UNIQLO CO., LTD. Tadashi Yanai, second right, and Kengo Kuma, right, the architect behind the Olympic stadium, and other university officials pose for media during a press conference on the university's new international house of literature as known as The Haruki Murakami Library" at the Waseda University Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) AP

A library devoted to Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami's writings, scrapbooks and record collection opens next week in Tokyo as a spot for literary research, cultural exchange and a gathering spot for his fans.

The Haruki Murakami library, which opens Oct. 1 at Waseda University, his alma mater, features a replica of his study with a simple desk, rows of bookshelves and a record player, as well as a café run by students that serves his favorite dark roast coffee.

“I hope this will be a place where students can freely exchange and materialize ideas — a free, unique and fresh spot on the university campus.,” Murakami, 72, said Wednesday at news conference announcing the library's opening.

Visitors enter through a tunnel-like passageway in the five-story building designed and renovated by architect Kengo Kuma, one of Murakami's many fans and the designer of the Tokyo Olympics stadium. Kuma said tunnels are his image of Murakami's stories, in which protagonists often travel between the real and the surreal.

The library, officially called the Waseda International House of Literature, currently houses about 3,000 of Murakami's books, manuscripts and other materials, including translations of his work in dozens of languages, and part of his massive collection of records. At a lounge next to the library, there is an audio room where records are on display, some stamped “Petercat," the name of the jazz bar he ran after graduating from Waseda.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

They include records by Billie Holiday, Sonny Rollins, John Coltrane and Miles Davis.

“I wish a place like this had been built after my death, so I can rest in peace and have someone take care of it," Murakami joked. “I feel a bit nervous seeing it while I’m still alive.”

Murakami said he will contribute as much as possible to the library. It currently focuses on his works, but he said he hopes it will be expanded to include those of other novelists “so it becomes a wide-ranging and fluid research space.”

After his 1979 debut novel, “Hear the Wind Sing,” the 1987 romance “Norwegian Wood” became his first bestseller, establishing him as a young literary star. He is also known for bestsellers such as “A Wild Sheep Chase,” “The Wind-up Bird Chronicle,” and “1Q84,” and is a perennial candidate for the Nobel Literature Prize.

Murakami is an avid listener and collector of music ranging from classical to jazz and rock, and it serves as an important motif in many of his stories. He also has written books on music.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Beginning in 2018, Murakami has hosted a “Murakami Radio” show on Tokyo FM on which he plays his favorite music and sometimes takes requests and questions from listeners.

The archive project emerged in 2018 when Murakami offered to donate his collection of materials, which had grown so much over the past 40 years that he was running out of storage space at his home and office.

Tadashi Yanai, the founder of the parent company of Uniqlo and a Waseda alumnus, donated 1.2 billion yen ($11 million) for the cost of the library.