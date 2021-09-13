Preds’ arena latest in NHL to require test or vaccination

The NHL's Nashville Predators' home arena will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test at least through Nov. 15.

That makes the Predators the 14th NHL team using similar requirements. The Bridgestone Arena policy announced Monday applies to all events being held inside the facility, which includes the Country Music Association awards show Nov. 10.

Children 12 and under who cannot be vaccinated yet will either have to wear a mask at all times or provide proof of a negative test within 72 hours of the event they're attending. Arena officials will announce at the start of each month whether that policy remains in place or is altered.

Sean Henry, president and chief executive officer of both the Predators and Bridgestone Arena, says the health of all guests, fans, employees, players and performers remains their top priority. Henry also said they believe getting more people vaccinated is the only way to end the pandemic.