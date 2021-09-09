Correction: Theranos-Founder-Fraud-Trial story

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2015, file photo, Elizabeth Holmes, founder and CEO of Theranos, speaks at the Fortune Global Forum in San Francisco. Just six years ago, Holmes seemed destined to fulfill her dream of becoming Silicon Valley's next superstar. Now she is about to head into a San Jose, Calif., courtroom to defend herself against criminal allegations depicting her as the devious mastermind of a fraud that duped wealthy investors, former U.S. government officials and patients whose lives were endangered by a blood-testing technology that never came close to fulfilling her bold promises. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) AP

In a story published September 8, 2021, about the opening day of the fraud trial of fallen Silicon Valley tech star Elizabeth Holmes, The Associated Press erroneously reported a statement made by her attorney Lance Wade due to a dropped word. The quote should have been reported as: “If what government is trying to show is that Theranos’ clinical lab was not well run from 2013 to 2016, we will likely agree with what they have to say,” Wade said. “Poor operations in the lab was one of Theranos’ biggest failures, but it wasn’t fraud.” The quote previously stated that the clinical lab was well run.