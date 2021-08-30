FILE - David Arquette, a cast member in "Domino: Battle of the Bones," poses at the premiere of the film on June 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. Arquette turns 50 on Sept. 8. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 5-11:

Sept. 5: Comedian-actor Bob Newhart is 92. Broadway actor Carol Lawrence is 89. Actor Lucille Soong (“Fresh Off the Boat”) is 86. Actor William Devane (“Jessie Stone,” ″24″) is 82. Actor George Lazenby is 82. Actor Raquel Welch is 81. Singer Al Stewart is 76. Actor-director Dennis Dugan (“Big Daddy,” “Happy Gilmore”) is 75. Singer Loudon Wainwright III is 75. Saxophonist Mel Collins of King Crimson and of Kokomo is 74. Cartoonist Cathy Guisewite (“Cathy”) is 71. Actor Michael Keaton is 70. Drummer Jamie Oldaker of The Tractors is 70. Actor Debbie Turner-Larson (“The Sound of Music”) is 65. Actor Kristian Alfonso (“Days of Our Lives”) is 58. Singer Terry Ellis of En Vogue is 58. Drummer Brad Wilk of Rage Against The Machine (and of Audioslave) is 53. TV personality-musician Dweezil Zappa is 52. Actor Rose McGowan is 48. Actor Carice Van Houten (“Game of Thrones”) is 45. Keyboardist Kyle O’Quin of Portugal. The Man is 36. Actor Andrew Ducote (“Dave’s World”) is 35. Actor Skandar Keynes (“The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 30.

Sept. 6: Comedian JoAnne Worley is 85. Country singer David Allan Coe is 82. Singer-bassist Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) is 78. Actor Swoosie Kurtz is 77. Comedian-actor Jane Curtin is 74. Country singer Buddy Miller is 69. Actor James Martin Kelly (“Mob City,” ″Magic Mike”) is 67. Drummer Joe Smyth of Sawyer Brown is 64. Actor-comedian Jeff Foxworthy is 63. Actor-comedian Michael Winslow (“Police Academy”) is 63. Guitarist Pal Waaktaar of A-ha is 60. News correspondent Elizabeth Vargas is 59. Country singer Mark Chesnutt is 58. Actor Betsy Russell (“Saw”) is 58. Actor Rosie Perez is 57. Singer Macy Gray is 54. Singer CeCe Peniston is 52. Singer Darryl Anthony (Az Yet) is 52. Actor Daniele Gaither (“MADtv”) is 51. Actor Dylan Bruno (“Numb3ers”) is 49. Actor Idris Elba is 49. Actor Justina Machado (Netflix’s “One Day At A Time,” “Jane the Virgin”) is 49. Actor Anika Noni Rose (“The Princess and the Frog,” “Dreamgirls”) is 49. Actor Justin Whalin (“Lois and Clark”) is 47. Singer Nina Persson (The Cardigans) is 47. Actor Naomie Harris (“Moonlight,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies) is 45. Rapper Noreaga is 44. Rapper Foxy Brown is 43. Actor Deborah Joy Winans (“Greenleaf”) is 38. Actor Lauren Lapkus (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 36. Singer Max George of The Wanted is 33.

Sept. 7: Jazz saxophonist Sonny Rollins is 91. Singer Gloria Gaynor is 78. Singer Alfa Anderson of Chic is 75. Actor Susan Blakely (“The Towering Inferno,” ″The Concorde: Airport ’79″) is 73. Drummer Dennis Thompson of MC5 is 73. Actor Julie Kavner (“The Simpsons”) is 71. Singer Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders is 70. Keyboardist Benmont Tench of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers is 68. Actor Corbin Bernsen is 67. Actor Michael Emerson (“Lost”) is 67. Pianist Michael Feinstein is 65. Songwriter Diane Warren is 65. Singer Margot Chapman (Starland Vocal Band) is 64. Actor W. Earl Brown (“Deadwood”) is 58. Comedian Leslie Jones (“Supermarket Sweep,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 54. Model Angie Everhart is 52. Actor Diane Farr (“Numb3rs,” “Rescue Me”) is 52. Actor Monique Gabriela Curnen (“The Dark Knight”) is 51. Actor Tom Everett Scott (“Southland,” ″That Thing You Do!”) is 51. Drummer Chad Sexton of 311 (three-eleven) is 51. Actor Shannon Elizabeth (“American Pie”) is 48. Actor Oliver Hudson (“Nashville”) is 45. Actor Devon Sawa (“Slackers,” ″Final Destination”) is 43. Actor Benjamin Hollingsworth (“Code Black”) is 37. Actor Alyssa Diaz (“The Rookie”) is 36. Contemporary Christian musician Wes Willis of Rush of Fools is 35. Actor Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld,” ″Thirteen”) is 34. Actor Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”) is 32. Actor Ian Chen (“Fresh Off the Boat”) is 15.

Sept. 8: Ventriloquist Willie Tyler (with Lester) is 81. Actor Alan Feinstein is 80. Singer Sal Valentino of The Beau Brummels is 79. Bassist Will Lee of the CBS Orchestra (“Late Show with David Letterman”) is 69. Actor Heather Thomas (“The Fall Guy”) is 64. Singer Aimee Mann is 61. Bassist David Steele of Fine Young Cannibals is 61. Actor Thomas Kretschmann (“The Pianist”) is 59. Singer Marc Gordon of Levert is 57. Gospel singer Darlene Zschech is 56. Singer Neko Case is 51. Actor David Arquette is 50. Actor Martin Freeman (“Black Panther,” ″The Hobbit”) is 50. TV personality Kennedy is 49. Drummer Richard Hughes of Keane is 46. Actor Larenz Tate is 46. Actor Nathan Corddry (“Mom,”) is 44. Singer Pink is 42. Singer-songwriter Eric Hutchinson is 41. Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas (“Home Improvement”) is 40. Rapper Wiz Khalifa is 34. Actor Gaten Matarazzo (“Stranger Things”) is 19.

Sept. 9: Actor Topol (“Fiddler on the Roof”) is 86. Singer Inez Fox is 79. Singer Dee Dee Sharp is 76. Guitarist John McFee of The Doobie Brothers is 71. Actor Tom Wopat is 70. Musician-producer Dave Stewart (Eurythmics) is 69. Actor Angela Cartwright (“The Danny Thomas Show,” ″Lost In Space”) is 69. Actor Hugh Grant is 61. Actor Charles Esten (“Nashville”) is 56. Actor Constance Marie (“George Lopez”) is 56. Actor-comedian Adam Sandler is 55. Model Rachel Hunter is 52. Actor Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family”) is 50. Actor Henry Thomas (“E.T.”) is 50. Actor Goran Visnjic (“ER”) is 49. Jazz singer Michael Buble’ is 46. Actor Michelle Williams (“Brokeback Mountain,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 41. Singer Paul Janeway of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 38. Actor Kelsey Asbille (“One Tree Hill,” “Teen Wolf”) is 30. Contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle is 30. Country singer Hunter Hayes is 30.

Sept. 10: Actor Philip Baker Hall (“Bruce Almighty,” ″The Insider”) is 90. Actor Greg Mullavey (“Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman”) is 88. Jazz vibraphonist Roy Ayers is 81. Actor Tom Ligon (“Oz,” ″Another World”) is 81. Singer Danny Hutton of Three Dog Night is 79. Singer Jose Feliciano is 76. Actor Judy Geeson (“Mad About You”) is 73. Guitarist Joe Perry of Aerosmith is 71. Actor Amy Irving is 68. Actor Clark Johnson (“Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 67. Actor Kate Burton (“Scandal”) is 64. Director Chris Columbus is 63. Singer Siobhan Fahey of Bananarama is 63. Actor Colin Firth is 61. Singer-guitarist David Lowery of Cracker is 61. Actor Sean O’Bryan (“The Princess Diaries” films) is 58. Drummer Robin Goodridge of Bush is 56. Guitarist Stevie D. of Buckcherry is 55. Singer-guitarist Miles Zuniga of Fastball is 55. Rapper Big Daddy Kane is 53. Director Guy Ritchie is 53. Actor Johnathon Schaech (“To Appomattox,” ″That Thing You Do!”) is 52. Contemporary Christian singer Sara Groves is 49. Actor Ryan Phillippe is 47. Actor Jacob Young (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” ″All My Children”) is 42. Bassist Mikey Way of My Chemical Romance is 41. Ballerina Misty Copeland is 39. Guitarist Matthew Followill of Kings of Leon is 37. Singer Ashley Monroe of Pistol Annies is 35. Actor Hannah Hodson (“Hawthorne”) is 20.

Sept. 11: Actor Earl Holliman is 93. Comedian Tom Dreesen is 82. Movie director Brian De Palma is 81. Actor Lola Falana is 79. Drummer Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead is 78. Guitarist Leo Kottke is 76. Actor Phillip Alford (“To Kill A Mockingbird”) is 73. Actor Amy Madigan is 71. Guitarist Tommy Shaw of Styx is 68. Sports reporter Lesley Visser is 68. Drummer Jon Moss of Culture Club is 64. Actor-director Roxann Dawson (“Star Trek: Voyager”) is 63. Actor Scott Patterson (“Gilmore Girls”) is 63. Keyboardist Mick Talbot (The Style Council, Dexys Midnight Runners) is 63. Actor John Hawkes (“Deadwood”) is 62. Actor Anne Ramsay (“Mad About You,” ″A League of Their Own”) is 61. Actor Virginia Madsen (“Sideways,” ″American Dreams”) is 60. Actor Kristy McNichol is 59. Musician Moby is 56. Singer Harry Connick Jr. is 54. Actor Taraji P. Henson is 51. Actor Laura Wright (“Guiding Light”) is 51. Guitarist Jeremy Popoff of Lit is 50. Singer Brad Fischetti of LFO is 46. Rapper Mr. Black is 44. Guitarist Jon Buckland of Coldplay is 44. Rapper Ludacris is 44. Actor Ariana Richards (“Jurassic Park” films) is 42. Singer Charles Kelley of Lady A is 40. Actor Elizabeth Henstridge (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 34. Actor Tyler Hoechlin (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 34. Actor Mackenzie Aladjem (“Nurse Jackie”) is 20.