Film starring Morgan Freeman filing in Mississippi capital

A home in the Jackson neighborhood of Belhaven is being used to film a movie starring Mississippi native Morgan Freeman.

The film “Muti” is about a detective investigating a series of killings with the help of Freeman, who plays professor Dr. Mackles.

John Read of Madison is the film’s location manager. He told WLBT-TV that the Belhaven house is where the production team is shooting scenes at the detective's home.

“The director had specifically said that he liked Belhaven because we had done some scouting in the area,” Read said. “He said these houses I think would suit our character, our lead character is a policeman, a detective."

Read’s job is to scout locations across the state for filmmakers. Four of his last five movies were set elsewhere but were shot in the state because of its growing appeal to filmmakers.

‘Muti’ is Read’s third film in Mississippi working with Freeman.

Resident Hillary Zimmerman lives across the street where the crew used his driveway during filming.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of people on production set up, and it’s kinda fun talking with them about what their jobs are,” Zimmerman said. “It’s amazing how many people it takes to do something like this for a project like this.”

Filming in Jackson wraps Monday.