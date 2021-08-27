Entertainment

Mendy appears in court to face rape, sexual assault charges

The Associated Press

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, right, gives instructions to Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy during the English FA Community Shield soccer match between Leicester City and Manchester City at Wembley stadium, in London, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
MANCHESTER, England

Manchester City left back Benjamin Mendy appeared in court Friday to face charges of rape and sexual assault.

Mendy spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth at Chester Magistrates’ Court in northwest England. No pleas were entered as the charges were put to the 27-year-old France international via an interpreter.

Mendy has been accused of three counts of rape in October 2020, the sexual assault of a woman in January 2021, and the rape of a woman this month. He was also charged Thursday with breaking his bail conditions in August.

The charges relate to three alleged complainants, one of whom is under 18.

Mendy has been suspended by City pending an investigation.

He joined City from Monaco in 2017 and has won the Premier League three times and the English League Cup twice.

He played against Tottenham on the opening weekend of the Premier League season but didn't play against Norwich on Saturday.

