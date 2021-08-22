Hernandez scheduled to start for Kansas City against Chicago

Kansas City Royals (54-68, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (54-71, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Carlos Hernandez (3-1, 3.98 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Cubs: Alec Mills (5-5, 4.19 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -110, Royals -107; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Kansas City will face off on Sunday.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Cubs are 31-30 on their home turf. Chicago has slugged .393 this season. Frank Schwindel leads the team with a mark of .588.

The Royals have gone 22-37 away from home. Kansas City has a collective .243 this season, led by Nicky Lopez with an average of .278.

The Royals won the last meeting 4-2. Kris Bubic earned his fourth victory and Lopez went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI for Kansas City. Keegan Thompson registered his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ is second on the Cubs with 62 hits and has 35 RBIs.

Carlos Santana ranks second on the Royals with 17 home runs and is batting .222.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .245 batting average, 7.22 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

Royals: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: (hamstring), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm), Willson Contreras: (knee).

Royals: Kyle Zimmer: (neck/trap), Greg Holland: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Hunter Dozier: (illness), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique), Salvador Perez: (headache).