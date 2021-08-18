Entertainment

Country star Sam Hunt pleads guilty to drinking and driving

The Associated Press

FILE - Sam Hunt performs at the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration in New York on Dec. 31, 2019. Hunt has pleaded guilty to drinking and driving in Tennessee. The Tennessean reports Hunt entered the plea Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Davidson County Circuit Court to misdemeanor DUI charges. He was arrested in 2019 and charged with driving under the influence and violating open container law. (Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Sam Hunt performs at the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration in New York on Dec. 31, 2019. Hunt has pleaded guilty to drinking and driving in Tennessee. The Tennessean reports Hunt entered the plea Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Davidson County Circuit Court to misdemeanor DUI charges. He was arrested in 2019 and charged with driving under the influence and violating open container law. (Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP, File) Ben Hider Ben Hider/Invision/AP
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Country singer Sam Hunt has pleaded guilty to drinking and driving in Tennessee.

Hunt entered the plea Wednesday in Davidson County Circuit Court to misdemeanor DUI charges, the Tennessean reported.

He was arrested in 2019 and charged with driving under the influence and violating open container law. An arrest warrant said officers found Hunt swerving between lanes and pulled him over.

Hunt later apologized, saying he made the “poor and selfish” decision to drive himself home after a friend’s show in Nashville.

Under the plea agreement, his jail sentence of 11 months and 29 days was suspended except for 48 hours, which he agreed to serve at the DUI Education Centers, an alternative sentencing facility. He must also complete an alcohol safety course and will lose his license for a year.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service