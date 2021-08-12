Entertainment

Music Midtown to require vaccinations or negative virus test

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

One of the nation’s largest music festivals will require concertgoers to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have test results showing they are negative for the virus.

Music Midtown, the annual music festival held in Atlanta, announced the rules Wednesday.

The festival is set for Sept. 18-19 in Piedmont Park. It features headliner acts that include Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5, the Jonas Brothers and 21 Savage.

The announcement comes as Georgia’s COVID-19 case count continues to rise, with the seven-day rolling average climbing above 5,600 on Wednesday. That’s the worst since Feb. 1.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals is also rising rapidly, exceeding 3,800 on Wednesday.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

TV

My worst moment: ‘Ted Lasso’ star Hannah Waddingham and the mouse that got trapped in her costume on stage

August 12, 2021 6:00 AM

Music News & Reviews

The Black Crowes’ Chris and Rich Robinson credit their kids for reuniting the no-longer feuding brothers

Entertainment

COVID-19 outbreak linked to music festival in eastern Oregon

August 12, 2021 5:49 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service