Music Midtown to require vaccinations or negative virus test

One of the nation’s largest music festivals will require concertgoers to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have test results showing they are negative for the virus.

Music Midtown, the annual music festival held in Atlanta, announced the rules Wednesday.

The festival is set for Sept. 18-19 in Piedmont Park. It features headliner acts that include Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5, the Jonas Brothers and 21 Savage.

The announcement comes as Georgia’s COVID-19 case count continues to rise, with the seven-day rolling average climbing above 5,600 on Wednesday. That’s the worst since Feb. 1.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals is also rising rapidly, exceeding 3,800 on Wednesday.