Gallery showcasing Kentuckians unveiled at Capitol, online

The first exhibit in the Team Kentucky Gallery showcasing talents of people in the state has been unveiled and is on a display for a six-month rotation.

The exhibit is displayed in the Capitol and on the Team Kentucky digital art gallery and runs until Dec. 31, Gov. Andy Beshear's office said.

“Now that the crisis of the pandemic is behind us and Kentuckians are able to visit the Capitol, we want to make sure they see their stories and communities represented,” he said.

First lady Britainy Beshear said she has seen how art can help heal young people's trauma.

“As a mom, I know how important it is for us to provide our kids with time for them to be creative," she said. "And, as a Kentuckian, I’ve been so impressed by the extraordinary artists we have in every region of our state.”