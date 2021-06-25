Man convicted in beating death on Chicago train platform

A jury has convicted a man in the fatal 2013 beating of a stranger on a Chicago Transit Authority train platform, his second conviction in the gruesome killing.

A Cook County jury deliberated for about two hours Thursday before convicting Anthony Jackson, 53, of first-degree murder in the March 2013 slaying of Sanchez Mixon, 37.

During Jackson's trial, the jury repeatedly viewed CTA surveillance footage of Jackson punching and kicking Mixon, a complete stranger, on a Green Line platform.

Jackson stopped the attack after other commuters shouted and cried at Jackson to end the attack, But after Mixon made a slight movement while sprawled on the ground, Jackson stomped on Mixom’s head so hard it left a foot-shaped mark.

Mixon's death was ruled a homicide due to blunt force injuries to the head.

Jackson was represented by his brother, formal federal prosecutor George Jackson III, who argued that Mixon was staring down his brother on the platform and had walked up next to him in a threatening way, leaving Anthony Jackson with little choice but to defend himself.

Prosecutors countered that even if Mixon was staring him down, that doesn’t justify a fatal beating.

Jackson was convicted of Mixon's murder at his first trial in 2015. But he won a new trial in 2016 when a judge threw out that verdict on the grounds that one of his previous attorneys was ineffective.