Toronto FC hosts Orlando City SC in conference play

Orlando City SC (3-1-3) vs. Toronto FC (1-4-2)

Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC +160, Orlando City SC +156, Draw +251; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC hosts Orlando City SC in Eastern Conference play.

Toronto FC put together a 13-5-5 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 7-2-3 in home matches. Toronto FC scored 34 goals a season ago and had 22 assists.

Orlando City SC finished 11-4-8 overall and 3-3-5 on the road a season ago. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals a season ago, averaging 2.1 per game.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. Orlando City SC won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Julian Dunn (injured), Dom Dwyer (injured), Erickson Gallardo (injured), Jonathan Osorio (injured), Omar Gonzalez (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

Orlando City SC: Ruan (injured), Alexandre Pato (injured), Nani, Oriol Rosell (injured).