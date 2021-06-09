The Latest: Swiatek down early, 22-set winning streak ends

Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova plays a return to United States's Sloane Stephens during their fourth round match on day 9, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, June 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) AP

The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

___

2:15 p.m.

Iga Swiatek’s 22-set winning streak at the French Open is over.

The defending champion has lost the opening set of her quarterfinal match against Maria Sakkari 6-4 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

She had won 14 consecutive sets last year at Roland Garros and her first four matches this year were straight-set victories.

In the second set Swiatek was broken immediately and went down 2-0 before calling for a medical timeout.

___

1:30 p.m.

The day’s second women’s quarterfinal has started on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek takes on 17th-seeded Maria Sakkari, who is making her Grand Slam quarterfinal debut.

Swiatek has been enjoying a smooth ride to the quarterfinals and has yet to drop a set.

___

1 p.m.

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic reached the French Open semifinals by defeating American teenager Coco Gauff 7-6 (6), 6-3.

The 33rd-ranked Krejcikova will play her first semifinal at a major tournament against either defending champion Iga Swiatek or Maria Sakkari.

Gauff had plenty of chances in the first set but failed to convert five set points. She saved five match points but her comeback attempt was too little too late after falling behind 5-0 in the second set.

Krejcikova extended her winning streak on clay to 10 matches.

“I really never imagined that I would be standing here one day," she said. “It's something I never dreamed of."

___

10.45 a.m.

American teenager Coco Gauff is bidding for a spot in the French Open semifinals against Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic.

If she wins on Court Philippe Chatrier, the 17-year-old Gauff will become the youngest woman in the semifinals at any major tournament since 2006.

The 24th-seeded Gauff has not been defeated by a player outside the top 30 on clay this season. Krejcikova is ranked 33rd.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek then faces Maria Sakkari.

In the men’s quarterfinals, 13-time champion Rafael Nadal faces No. 10 seed Diego Schwartzman, before No. 1 Novak Djokovic meets No. 9 Matteo Berrettini in the night session.