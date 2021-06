Read Next

Take a thick serving of gourmet vanilla ice cream and place rich chocolate chunk cookies on either side, and you have “A Delicious Duo.”

The ice cream sandwich, fully loaded with sweet flavor, is the product of a collaboration between Mel Engel and Todd Eaton, owners of Alice Scooper’s Gourmet Ice Cream, and Cindy Unzicker, owner of Bite Me Cookies by Cindy.