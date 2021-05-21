Padres play Mariners, aim to build on Musgrove’s strong showing

Seattle Mariners (21-23, third in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (27-17, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (4-1, 3.46 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Padres: Chris Paddack (1-3, 3.26 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -210, Mariners +176; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Joe Musgrove. Musgrove threw seven innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with 11 strikeouts against Colorado.

The Padres are 15-10 on their home turf. San Diego's team on-base percentage of .320 is third in the National League. Jake Cronenworth leads the club with an OBP of .372.

The Mariners are 9-11 on the road. Seattle ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .198 batting average. Mitch Haniger leads the club with an average of .256.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 10 home runs and has 16 RBIs.

Haniger leads the Mariners with 12 home runs and has 30 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 9-1, .272 batting average, 1.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

Mariners: 3-7, .166 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Wil Myers: (covid-19).

Mariners: Casey Sadler: (right shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Keynan Middleton: (right biceps), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Marco Gonzales: (forearm), Ken Giles: (elbow), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Evan White: (hip), Dylan Moore: (left calf), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Ty France: (wrist).